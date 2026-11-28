Most failed cars deserve it. They were dull, or badly made, or nobody wanted them, and they are forgotten.

These thirty are different. Each was a serious attempt at something large: a new car company, a new kind of engine, a way to win the biggest races by doing what nobody else had thought of. Each was good, and several were better than anything they competed with. They failed anyway, through bad timing, bad luck, an empty bank account or a rule written to stop them.

We have ranked them on two things multiplied together: how big the ambition was, and how far the fall. A modest car that flopped does not qualify. Nor does a mad one that was never any good.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Tucker is first, ahead of the DeLorean. The DeLorean is the more famous collapse. The Tucker was the better car and the bigger idea, and its maker was acquitted.

The Bugatti EB110 is second. It was faster and better made than its rivals and it lost anyway. Nothing here fell further from higher.

The Cisitalia is fourth, and most readers will not have heard of it. That is the case for it. It was the most advanced grand prix car of its day and it never started a race.

The Bugatti Royale is thirteenth on a list of failures and fifth on our list of Pebble Beach winners. Both are fair. As an object it is a wonder. As a plan to sell twenty-five cars to royalty it sold three, to commoners.

The Chevrolet Corvair is here with 1.8 million built. It sold well for years. It is on the list because it was killed by a charge it was later cleared of.

The Ford RS200 is here although the story of Group B is not a happy one, and one of the accidents that ended it involved this car. We have included it for the car and said so plainly in the entry.