A car is a collection of other people's good ideas. Very few of them were invented by the company whose badge is on the bonnet, and almost none arrived fully formed. Most were patented decades before anyone could make them work, tried once by a maker who was too early, and then made to last by someone else.

This is a list of fifty of those ideas. For each we give the year it first appeared on a car and the car that carried it, and where the first attempt and the one that lasted are different, we give both.

The ranking is on one question: how much did it change what came after? That favours things every car now has over things that were merely clever, and it favours the ordinary over the exotic.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The assembly line is first, and it is not a part of a car at all. It is the reason everything else on the list reached people who were not rich.

The electric starter is above the seat belt. The belt has saved more lives. The starter decided who could drive.

Hydraulic brakes are sixth and the disc brake is thirteenth. Fluid made four-wheel braking work. The disc made it work better.

The overhead-valve engine is above anti-lock brakes. One is the basic shape of the engine and the other is a refinement that came seventy years later.

The lithium-ion electric car is thirtieth. It may well belong in the top five. We have ranked on what has already changed, and it is too soon.

The racing ideas are near the bottom. The mid-engined layout, downforce and carbon fibre remade the sport and reached a small fraction of road cars.

A note on firsts

Nearly every first in motoring is disputed. Where we found an earlier claim we have said so in the entry. In two cases the checking changed what we had planned to write: electronic fuel injection appeared on a Chrysler nine years before the Volkswagen usually credited, and electronic anti-lock brakes on a Chrysler seven years before the Mercedes-Benz.