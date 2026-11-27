A racing car is seen for a few seconds at a time, at speed, from a distance. What stays in the memory is its colour. Some of the best-known images in the sport are not of a particular car or driver at all, but of a paint scheme: pale blue and orange, black and gold, three stripes on white. This list ranks the thirty that have lasted.

What counts

Paint schemes, not cars. That covers three kinds of thing. Sponsor liveries, which began in 1968 and make up most of the list. The national racing colours that came before them, such as Italian red and British green. And a few one-off designs that became famous in their own right. Each entry is illustrated with one car that wore the livery, though most were used on many.

How we ranked them

On two questions. How good does it look? And how well is it remembered, by people who follow racing and by people who do not? Results count only in so far as winning keeps a livery in front of the cameras. A handsome scheme on a midfield car can rank above a dull one on a champion.

The calls we expect to be argued with

Three decisions shaped this list, and each is explained where it arises.

Gulf is first and Martini second. Martini raced longer, on more cars, and won more. Gulf is the one everybody knows.

The national colours are included, although they are colours and not designs. Ferrari's red is fourth, the Silver Arrows sixth and British racing green tenth.

Seven of the thirty advertised cigarettes, and two more advertised drink. We have ranked them as designs. Tobacco sponsorship is now banned from the sport almost everywhere, and these liveries survive on historic cars and in photographs.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. After the list there are notes on what was left out and why.