Thirty circuits, ranked. Every one of them is still in use, so this is a list you could, with enough time and money, drive your way through.

What counts

Permanent road courses, street circuits and ovals, ranked together. The circuit has to exist and hold racing now, in something like the form that made its name.

That rules out the ones that are gone or no longer used at the top level: Reims, Rouen, Brooklands, the old Hockenheim, Riverside and the rest. They have a list of their own, the greatest forgotten race tracks. It also rules out hillclimbs and open-road races such as Pikes Peak, the Targa Florio and the Isle of Man, which are a different thing.

How we ranked them

On three things, in this order: how much the circuit asks of a driver, the setting, and the racing it produces. A circuit that is hard and beautiful but holds dull races can still rank high. One that holds good races on a plain layout ranks lower than its fans would like.

History counts as part of the setting. A corner where something happened is not the same as one where nothing has.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Nürburgring Nordschleife over Spa. The Nordschleife has not held a Grand Prix since 1976, and Spa is the best circuit still at the top level. We rank on the challenge first, and there the Nordschleife has no rival. Spa has the better claim to the best single corner in racing, which is a matter for our list of corners.

Monaco at five. As a race it is poor and we say so. As a place to drive one lap on the limit, and as a setting, it is close to unbeatable.

Ovals among road courses. Indianapolis is eighth and Daytona fifteenth. Indianapolis is here for the difficulty of four corners at 220 mph, Daytona for its 24-hour race. Readers who think ovals do not belong will want both removed.

Only two circuits from this century. Portimão is 24th and Circuit of the Americas 25th. Sepang, Istanbul Park, Yas Marina and the newer street circuits are missing. Modern circuits are safer and better to race on than old ones, and with rare exceptions they are less of a test.

Nine American circuits. Road America at 11 and Road Atlanta at 19 will look high from Europe. We think both are underrated outside the United States.

How to read this list

The top ten get the longest entries, the next ten a shorter one, and the last ten a paragraph. Each ends with a one-line verdict. Which circuits are lower or higher than you might expect, and which are missing, is set out at the end.