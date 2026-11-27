Group B lasted five seasons. In that time rally cars went from 300 horsepower and rear-wheel drive to nearly 500 horsepower and four-wheel drive, in bodies that weighed less than a small hatchback. The crowds stood in the road. In 1986, after a series of fatal accidents, the class was banned. No form of motor sport has been so short-lived and so well remembered.

What counts

Cars built to the Group B regulations, which ran from 1982 to 1986 and required only 200 examples to be made. Most were rally cars, but the rules covered circuit racing too. Different versions of one car are a single entry. We have included cars that were built to the rules and never competed, and three prototypes for Group S, the class that was meant to follow in 1988 and was cancelled along with Group B.

How we ranked them

On results in the world championship first, then on engineering, and then on nerve: how far the makers were willing to go. A car that changed what its rivals had to build ranks above one that merely won, which is why the most successful car is second. Cars that never competed are ranked on what they were and what they led to.

How to read this list

The list counts down from twenty to one. The top five have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last five are brief. Seven of the twenty won a world championship rally, and six never started one. Nine entries have no photograph, because several of these cars survive only as a single example in a museum, and we will not use a picture of the road-going version in place of the competition car.