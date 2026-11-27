Thirty people who designed racing cars or racing engines, ranked. Drivers get the trophies and team owners get their names over the door. These are the people who decided what the car would be.

What counts

Anyone who designed a racing car, a racing engine, or the shape of one. Chassis designers, engine designers and aerodynamicists are ranked together, which is not entirely fair to any of them, and we say below where it tilts.

Team owners and managers are not here unless they also did the engineering. Colin Chapman, John Cooper and Jim Hall ran their teams and designed their cars. Enzo Ferrari, Frank Williams, Ron Dennis and Roger Penske did not, and they belong in a different ranking.

How we ranked them

On three things: what their cars won, how many of their ideas were new, and how often those ideas were copied. A designer who won a great deal with conventional cars scores on the first. One whose idea is now on every car scores on the third even if his own cars seldom finished.

Where the three disagree we have leaned towards ideas and copying, because wins also depend on drivers, budgets and tyres.

The calls we expect to be argued with

Chapman over Newey. Adrian Newey has won far more. Colin Chapman changed more. Each man's entry makes the case, and we expect the comments to be evenly split.

The order differs from our list of the most important people in motoring. There Chapman, Jano and Duckworth are ahead of Murray and Newey, because that list measures the effect on motoring as a whole. This one measures racing, and Newey and Murray move up to second and third.

Engine designers. Eight of the thirty are here mainly for engines. Ranking Keith Duckworth sixth, behind five men who designed whole cars, is a judgement about how much of a result an engine accounts for. A list of engines alone would put him first.

Ernest Henry at eight. He is the least-known name in the top ten, and the credit for his 1912 engine is disputed. The engine itself is the pattern for almost everything since.

Ross Brawn at 17. He was a technical director more than a designer. We have him one place below Rory Byrne, who drew the cars Brawn's teams won with.

The modern era is thin. A current Formula 1 car is the work of several hundred people, and it is hard to say whose it is. Only Newey, Byrne and Brawn are here for Formula 1 cars of this century.

No rally engineers. The cars of Lancia, Audi and Peugeot deserve a ranking, but their designers worked inside large companies and the credit is hard to assign from the outside. We left them out and say so.

How to read this list

The top ten get the longest entries, the next ten a shorter one, and the last ten a paragraph. Each ends with a one-line verdict. Who is lower or higher than you might expect, and who is missing, is set out at the end.