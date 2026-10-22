Motor Racing Legends concluded its season at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit with a weekend of historic racing featuring classic sports cars, GT machinery and touring cars. The event brought together several of the organizer’s established championships, with close finishes, multiple Jaguar victories and competitive family-team performances highlighting the program.

Among the standout results, Jeremy Cottingham and James Littlejohn won the Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall Cup in a Shelby Daytona Cobra, while Alex Brundle and Gary Pearson secured Stirling Moss Trophy honors in a Jaguar-powered Lister Knobbly. The meeting also featured the first anniversary of the Generations Trophy and two closely contested Historic Touring Car Challenge races.

Shelby Daytona Cobra Wins Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall Cup

The Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall Cup produced one of the weekend’s closest finishes, with a 36-car field contesting a two-hour race on the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit. Jeremy Cottingham and James Littlejohn secured victory in their Shelby Daytona Cobra, giving Cottingham a winning result after finishing third in the corresponding race the previous year.

Behind the winners, Connor Kay delivered an impressive drive in a Lotus Elan 26R to claim second place ahead of Lukas Halusa in a Jaguar E-Type Lightweight ‘Low Drag’. After two hours of competition, Kay finished less than half a second ahead of Halusa. The result prevented Halusa from securing a third major Royal Automobile Club trophy victory of the season with the Jaguar. The Silverstone contest followed an equally dramatic Pall Mall Cup race at the Donington Historic Festival in May.

Generations Trophy Celebrates First Anniversary With 35-Car Grid

The Generations Trophy marked its first anniversary at Silverstone with 35 entries, continuing a competition introduced in October 2025 that brings family members together in historic motorsport. Nick and Harry Whale claimed overall victory, with three generations of the Whale family represented during the podium celebrations. Harry was joined on the top step by Matilda and Monty Whale. Alan and Rory Brown finished second overall and won the Challenger class. Their result was particularly notable because Rory had participated in a tuk-tuk rally in Sri Lanka the previous day. Rick and Joe Willmott completed the overall podium in third place, finishing second in the Dynasty class. Patrick and Aimee Watts took fourth overall and third in Dynasty. James and Harvey McBrien finished second in Challenger, ahead of Jeremy and Emily Welch.

Generations Trophy Spirit Class Results

Seb Perez Senior and Junior won the Spirit class, followed by Ian and Abigail Simmonds in second place and Gordon and Evie Russell in third. Evie Russell also received four new Goodyear tires for her MGB, supplied by HP Tyres, in recognition of her sporting attitude throughout the season.

Lister and Jaguar Dominate Silverstone’s 1950s Sports Car Races

A combined 60-minute race on Saturday afternoon brought together competitors from the Stirling Moss Trophy, Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy and HMRN Pre-’63 GT categories. Although the three groups shared the circuit, each competed for separate honors. Jaguar-powered machinery emerged victorious across all three classifications.

Stirling Moss Trophy: Brundle and Pearson Win in Lister Knobbly

Alex Brundle and Gary Pearson won the Stirling Moss Trophy in their Jaguar-powered Lister Knobbly following a close contest with two Lotus sports racers. Kyle Tilley, driving a Lotus XV, and Spencer Shinner, in a Lotus XI, challenged Brundle throughout several laps as the three cars demonstrated their different performance characteristics around Silverstone. The Lister ultimately prevailed, with Tilley taking second and Shinner finishing third.

Woodcote Trophy: Halusa Leads Jaguar D-Type Podium

Lukas Halusa claimed Woodcote Trophy victory in the Jaguar D-Type identified as ‘OKV1’, heading an all-Jaguar D-Type podium. Jonathan Bailey and Lewis Fox finished second in Bailey’s yellow D-Type, while Ben Eastick secured third place. The victory gave Halusa a major result during a weekend that also included his third-place finish in the Pall Mall Cup.

HMRN Pre-’63 GT: Pearson Brothers Win in Jaguar E-Type

Gary Pearson added another class victory by sharing a Jaguar E-Type with his brother John in the HMRN Pre-’63 GT contest. The result meant Gary Pearson secured two victories in the same combined race, having also shared the winning Lister Knobbly with Alex Brundle in the Stirling Moss Trophy.

Historic Touring Car Challenge Produces Two Different Winners

The Historic Touring Car Challenge completed its Silverstone program with two competitive races and victories for Chris and Andy Middlehurst and Jonathan Bailey. The Middlehursts won Saturday’s opening race after a close battle at the front, before Bailey responded with victory in the second contest. Gary Furst completed his season with two podium finishes in a Ford Capri, taking second and third places across the two races.

The meeting also marked the Motor Racing Legends debut of French team Generation Stunt. The team adapted its BMW E30 to meet British regulatory requirements in time to compete at Silverstone. Its preparation efforts and performances in both races earned Generation Stunt the Traditional Oak & Timber Spirit Award.

Facts

Category Key facts Venue Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit Organizer Motor Racing Legends Generations Trophy 35 entries; Nick and Harry Whale victorious Pall Mall Cup 36 entries; two-hour race Pall Mall Cup winners Jeremy Cottingham and James Littlejohn, Shelby Daytona Cobra Stirling Moss Trophy Alex Brundle and Gary Pearson, Lister Knobbly Woodcote Trophy Lukas Halusa, Jaguar D-Type HMRN Pre-’63 GT Gary and John Pearson, Jaguar E-Type Historic Touring Car Challenge Chris and Andy Middlehurst; Jonathan Bailey Combined sports-car race 60 minutes Spirit Award Generation Stunt, BMW E30

Above contents © 2026 Motor Racing Legends Ltd. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁