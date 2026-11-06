The McLaren McL 6GT makes its global public debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, following a private unveiling during Monterey Car Week earlier this year. Inspired by Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT project, the new supercar combines lightweight carbon-fiber construction, V8 power and a manual transmission, with a production version planned for 2028.

The McL 6GT represents a departure from McLaren’s current supercar formula, emphasizing mechanical engagement and a direct connection between driver and machine. It also previews a new, highly exclusive category of McLaren vehicles positioned beyond the company’s core supercar range and recently announced SUV.

McLaren McL 6GT Revives the M6GT Vision

The McL 6GT takes its inspiration from the McLaren M6GT, Bruce McLaren‘s ambitious but ultimately unfulfilled vision for a road-going supercar. The new model revisits that concept through a contemporary interpretation built around lightweight construction, internal combustion power and driver involvement.

Its carbon-fiber construction and V8 engine reflect McLaren’s performance heritage, while the emphasis on tactile controls and mechanical feedback distinguishes the McL 6GT from the company’s established supercar lineup.

V8 Power and the Return of the Manual Transmission

Perhaps the McL 6GT’s most significant feature is its manual gearbox, which sends power from the V8 engine to the rear wheels. According to the announcement, it will be the first McLaren since the McLaren F1 to feature an authentic manual transmission.

The configuration marks a notable return to the driver-focused mechanical layout associated with McLaren’s earlier road cars. Engine displacement, horsepower, torque, transmission specifications and performance figures have not been disclosed in the supplied announcement.

McLaren McL 6GT Production Planned for 2028

McLaren intends to introduce a production version of the McL 6GT in 2028, establishing a new, highly exclusive offering beyond its existing supercar portfolio. The company has not provided production volumes, pricing or detailed availability information in the announcement.

The McL 6GT brings together three increasingly distinctive elements in modern supercars: a naturally engaging manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and V8 internal combustion power. Its connection to Bruce McLaren’s M6GT project also gives the forthcoming production model historical significance beyond its mechanical specifications.

Key Facts

Specification Details Manufacturer McLaren Model McL 6GT Public debut 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Private unveiling 2026 Monterey Car Week Inspiration McLaren M6GT Construction Lightweight carbon fiber Engine V8 internal combustion Transmission Manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Production target 2028 Pricing Not announced Horsepower / torque Not disclosed Production volume Not disclosed

Above contents © 2026 McLaren Automotive Ltd. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁