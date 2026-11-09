KTM X-BOW has announced the GT-XA, a racing-derived, road-going sports car developed specifically for the United States, with first customer deliveries targeted for 2027. Built in Austria and based on the company’s carbon-fiber monocoque architecture, the GT-XA will initially be limited to 30 numbered examples, with anticipated pricing of $490,000 or less.

The announcement, made October 27, 2026, marks a new chapter for KTM X-BOW’s American operations through an exclusive partnership with Carbon Yard. Reservations are now open with a fully refundable $50,000 deposit, although deliveries remain dependent on U.S. street-legal approval.

KTM X-BOW GT-XA Engine and Chassis

The GT-XA uses Audi’s turbocharged 2.5-liter TFSI five-cylinder engine, paired with a dual-clutch transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential. Final horsepower, torque, weight and performance figures have not been announced.

Its carbon-fiber monocoque forms the structural foundation of a two-seat cockpit featuring fixed seats, adjustable pedals and a compact racing-style steering wheel. An electrically operated Jetfighter Canopy replaces conventional doors, while functional aerodynamic bodywork manages airflow, cooling and downforce.

For American roads, KTM plans a high-performance suspension package with adjustable compression and rebound damping, a front-axle lift system and tire-pressure monitoring. Buyers will also be able to specify individualized exterior finishes, exposed carbon treatments, interior materials and stitching.

Developed From KTM’s GT2 Racing Program

The GT-XA draws on the architecture and competition experience of KTM’s X-BOW GT2, which raced before its road-going derivative was introduced. KTM X-BOW machinery claimed GT2 European Series Am championships in 2021 and 2023, followed by the Pro-Am Drivers’ and Teams’ titles with Team MZR in 2024.

In American competition, an X-BOW GT2 also secured pole position, fastest lap and a GT2 class victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. KTM says the GT-XA’s development emphasizes predictable handling and road usability without sacrificing the direct driving characteristics of its racing relatives.

U.S. Pricing, Production and Availability

Each GT-XA will be hand-built in Graz, Austria, with 30 numbered production allocations planned for the first year. Early reservation holders will receive priority when selecting their preferred production numbers.

KTM and Carbon Yard are accepting $50,000 refundable reservations under a written agreement. Final MSRP and technical specifications remain unconfirmed, while the first deliveries are targeted for 2027, contingent on U.S. regulatory approval.

KTM X-BOW has built more than 1,500 sports and racing cars since 2008, but the GT-XA represents a dedicated effort to bring its racing-derived architecture to American roads. Its limited initial allocation, individual commissioning and GT2 connections make it a notable addition to the specialist U.S. performance-car market.

Data

Key fact Details Model KTM X-BOW GT-XA Announcement October 27, 2026 U.S. production 30 initial numbered allocations Engine Audi 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder Transmission Dual-clutch Chassis Carbon-fiber monocoque Manufacturing Graz, Austria Anticipated price $490,000 or less Reservation $50,000, fully refundable under agreement First deliveries Targeted for 2027 U.S. partner Carbon Yard Road legality U.S. approval pending

Above contents © 2026 KTM X-bow, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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