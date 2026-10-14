Estoril Classics 2026

On one of Europe’s busiest weekends for historic motorsport, the Le Mans Classic Series arrived on the outskirts of Lisbon for the penultimate round of the season, while the Goodwood Revival was in full swing over the Bay of Biscay in the UK. Date clashes like this are not overly common in European historic racing, and with Goodwood Revival such a huge draw, Portugal served up a more compact weekend, with numbers slightly down from their usual levels.