François Rivaz, Frank Stippler and Alexander Furiani claimed victory in the 2026 2 Tours d’Horloge at Circuit Paul Ricard on November 7–8, driving the Côtes du Rhône Racing Team’s No. 55 Chevron B19. The trio completed 505 laps and nearly 2,940 kilometers, finishing 11 laps ahead of the nearest Porsche after 24 hours of historic endurance racing.

The event, billed as the world’s only 24-hour race exclusively for historic competition cars, featured a traditional Le Mans-style start and changing weather conditions. Porsche 964 entries ultimately secured second, third and fourth overall.

Chevron B19 Controls the 24-Hour Race

Furiani started from pole and immediately established the Chevron’s advantage over the No. 61 KMW Porsche SP30 and No. 28 Chevron B16. Four safety-car periods disrupted the opening four hours, while a 13-minute pit stop temporarily handed the lead to the KMW Porsche.

Stippler recovered the position before the Porsche suffered a left-front upright failure during the seventh hour. The Chevron subsequently built an eight-lap advantage by midnight and managed its lead through Sunday’s rain, despite a final ten-minute stop for brake pads, rear tires and engine inspection.

The victory marked the first 2 Tours d’Horloge triumph for Rivaz, Stippler and Furiani, who finished seventh together in 2024 and second in 2025. It also gave Chevron its seventh victory in the event and the B19 its first.

Porsche 964 Teams Dominate the Podium Battle

Team Zosh Classic’s No. 66 Porsche 964 finished second overall and won the 964 class with Nicolas Beloou, Jean-René de Fournoux, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Max Chatelier. Carzilla Racing Team’s No. 26 Porsche 964, driven by Philippe Burel, Patrick Bonnardel, Julien Briche and Rudy Burot, completed the overall podium.

The outstanding recovery belonged to 2B Autosport’s No. 46 Porsche 964 Cup, which lost approximately two hours to gearbox repairs. Hugues, Karl and Cesar Vandewoestyne and Florian Latorre recovered from 25th to fourth overall, finishing just 25 seconds behind the third-place Porsche.

BMW and March Secure Class Victories

Wassermann Racing’s No. 35 BMW 323i finished seventh overall after starting 19th, securing the Saloon Car class victory. Équipe Palmyr’s No. 51 March 81S claimed Sport 2000 honors despite recurring starter-motor problems.

Other class winners included Sorg Rennsport’s BMW 325i in TC 3 and Team Zosh Classic’s Porsche 944 S2 in the 944 category. The latter survived a brief fire before returning to competition.

Viewpoint

The 2 Tours d’Horloge combines historic racing machinery with the demands of modern 24-hour endurance competition. The Chevron’s victory demonstrated the importance of mechanical reliability and race management, while the Porsche 964 battles highlighted the competitiveness of production-based historic race cars.

The V de V Sports series returns in 2027 with a four-hour endurance race at Magny-Cours.

Gallery

Key Facts

Category Details Event 2026 2 Tours d’Horloge Dates November 7–8, 2026 Circuit Circuit Paul Ricard, France Race duration 24 hours Winning car No. 55 Chevron B19 Winning team Côtes du Rhône Racing Team Winning drivers François Rivaz, Frank Stippler, Alexander Furiani Winning distance 505 laps / approximately 2,940 km Winning margin 11 laps Second overall No. 66 Porsche 964, Team Zosh Classic Third overall No. 26 Porsche 964, Carzilla Racing Team Fourth overall No. 46 Porsche 964 Cup, 2B Autosport Chevron victories Seven overall; first for the B19

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁