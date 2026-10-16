One-Off Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

A one-of-one Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse featuring an extraordinary polished-aluminum body has been restored to its original specification and certified through Bugatti’s La Maison Pur Sang program. Identified as chassis 8.100, the 1,200 PS roadster has returned to the French Riviera under new ownership following an extensive refurbishment at the manufacturer’s Molsheim headquarters.

Originally commissioned by a collector with a particular interest in rare, individually specified automobiles, the Veyron stands apart for its exposed aluminum exterior and contrasting Carmine Red leather interior. More than a decade after its creation, the car has undergone a comprehensive process intended to preserve its original design, authenticity and provenance.

Polished-Aluminum Body

The defining feature of chassis 8.100 is its exposed, polished-aluminum bodywork, a technically demanding design that required an unusual approach to materials and manufacturing. According to Bugatti, the project involved delivering aluminum blocks weighing up to 20 tons to its facility in Molsheim, France. Unlike conventional painted bodywork, the polished metal serves as the car’s primary visual feature. Its reflective surfaces emphasize the Veyron’s sculpted bodywork, making the finish and quality of the aluminum itself central to the design.

The exterior is complemented by a Carmine Red leather interior, creating a striking contrast with the silver-colored body. Exposed carbon fiber, additional polished-aluminum components and handcrafted trim details complete the bespoke specification.

From Design Studies to the Molsheim Atelier

Development of the one-off Veyron began with extensive design studies examining proportions, surfaces and the way light interacts with polished aluminum. Once the design was finalized, the project moved to Bugatti’s Atelier in Molsheim, where the concept was translated into a finished automobile. Bugatti says every stage of the original construction was documented, creating a detailed historical record of chassis 8.100. That documentation would later become particularly important when the car returned to the manufacturer for certification and refurbishment.

Engine and Performance

Beneath its distinctive bodywork, chassis 8.100 retains the mechanical specification that made the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse one of the most formidable open-top performance cars of its generation. Its 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine produces 1,200 PS (approximately 1,183 bhp) and 1,500 Nm (approximately 1,106 lb-ft) of torque. Those figures place the one-off aluminum-bodied example firmly within the established performance capabilities of the Grand Sport Vitesse.

Although its exterior and interior were extensively personalized, Bugatti has not disclosed any mechanical modifications specific to chassis 8.100. The manufacturer also has not published individual acceleration or top-speed test results for this particular vehicle in the supplied announcement.

Restoration of Chassis 8.100

More than a decade after its original construction, the Veyron returned to Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim for a comprehensive certification, refurbishment and reconfiguration process. The work was carried out through Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang, a program dedicated to documenting, authenticating and preserving the manufacturer’s vehicles. For chassis 8.100, the objective was to recover its original appearance and specification while maintaining its historical integrity.

An important part of the project involved removing personalization elements added after the car’s initial completion. By reversing those subsequent changes, Bugatti restored the vehicle to the design originally developed for its first owner.

The manufacturer has not specified which components were removed or replaced, nor has it disclosed the cost or duration of the restoration. However, the work included a formal certification process supported by the vehicle’s documented history.

Preserving the Veyron’s Authenticity and Provenance

La Maison Pur Sang provides collectors with services covering vehicle identification, historical research, provenance verification, certification and restoration. The program also supports owners seeking to return a Bugatti to its original configuration or update it according to their preferences.

For a unique vehicle such as chassis 8.100, the distinction between original specification and subsequent customization is particularly important. Its documented construction history gives Bugatti a reference against which the car’s configuration and authenticity can be assessed.

The latest refurbishment therefore represents more than a cosmetic restoration. It reconnects the Veyron with its original design and establishes a manufacturer-supported record of its current condition and specification.

French Riviera

Following completion of the work and La Maison Pur Sang certification, chassis 8.100 has been entrusted to a new custodian and now resides on the French Riviera.

Bugatti has not disclosed the identity of the new owner, the vehicle’s transaction price or whether the change of ownership was arranged through its collector-support program. The announcement also does not establish when the vehicle originally changed hands or when the latest restoration was completed.

The polished-aluminum Grand Sport Vitesse remains a singular example within the Veyron family, combining its distinctive coachwork and interior with the W16 powertrain that defined Bugatti’s modern revival.

Bespoke Commission

The restoration of chassis 8.100 illustrates the growing importance of documented originality and manufacturer-backed certification for highly individualized collector cars. Unlike a conventional production Veyron, this example was commissioned with a unique exterior treatment and interior specification. Its historical documentation provides a record of those original choices, allowing later alterations to be identified and reversed.

For Bugatti collectors, the project demonstrates how La Maison Pur Sang can help preserve the identity of a one-off automobile long after its initial delivery. It also highlights the challenges involved in maintaining bespoke materials and finishes that were never intended for widespread production.

Key Facts

Specification Details Manufacturer Bugatti Model Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Chassis number 8.100 Vehicle status One-off commission Exterior Exposed polished aluminum Interior Carmine Red leather Engine 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 Maximum power 1,200 PS / approximately 1,183 bhp Maximum torque 1,500 Nm / approximately 1,106 lb-ft Original construction Bugatti Atelier, Molsheim, France Certification Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang Restoration Refurbishment and return to original specification Current location French Riviera Ownership New custodian Transaction price Not disclosed Restoration completion date Not disclosed

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Above contents © 2026 Bugatti S.AS., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁