The Canadian-American Challenge Cup ran for nine seasons, from 1966 to 1974, on road circuits in the United States and Canada. Its rule book was the shortest in racing. A car needed two seats, bodywork that covered the wheels, and not much else. There was no limit on engine size, no minimum weight, and for most of its life no restriction on wings, turbochargers or anything an engineer could think of. The prize money was the best in the world. The cars that resulted were faster than Formula One cars, and stranger.

What counts

Cars that raced, or tried to race, in the original Can-Am series between 1966 and 1974. The series revived under the same name in 1977 was a different thing, run for rebodied single-seaters, and is not covered. Developments of one design share an entry, so the McLaren M8A, M8B, M8D and M8F are counted as one.

How we ranked them

On three things. Results: races and titles won. Engineering: what the car introduced. And excess, which in this series was half the point: how far its makers were prepared to go with the freedom they were given. That third measure is why a car that never won is third, and why some winners are lower than their records suggest. Where a ranking is likely to be disputed we have explained it, either in the entry or in the notes at the end.

How to read this list

The list counts down from twenty to one. The top five have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last five are brief. Every one of the nine championships was won by a car on this list. Eleven of the twenty never won a race, which says something about how hard the McLarens and Porsches were to beat. After the list there is a section on the hardest calls: which cars are lower than you might expect, which are higher, and which were left out.