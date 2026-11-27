For the first half of the motor car's history, an expensive car was bought in two parts. The maker supplied a chassis with its engine and running gear. The buyer then took it to a coachbuilder, chose a style, and waited some months while a body was made for it by hand. The system produced most of the beautiful cars made before 1940 and a good many after.

What counts

A car whose body was designed and built by a firm independent of the chassis maker. That covers the cars made to order before the war and the Italian cars of the 1950s and early 1960s, when houses such as Touring, Zagato, Pininfarina and Scaglietti built bodies in small series. Bodies made in the chassis maker's own works are left out, however fine, and so are later cars built by the thousand.

How we ranked them

On the body, not the car: how good the design is, how well it was made, and how much it influenced what came after. A great chassis helps, because the best coachbuilders were given the best chassis, but an ordinary car with a remarkable body can rank above a remarkable car with an ordinary one.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. Eighteen of the thirty bodies are Italian, eight are French, two British, one American and one German. Many of the cars appear on our other lists, where they are judged as cars. Here they are judged as coachwork.