Alpine presents A310 VISION

Among the icons in Alpine’s history, the Alpine A310 holds a special place. Unveiled in 1971 to extend the story the Berlinette began, it stood out with a spectacular, instantly recognizable silhouette. Its taut, geometric and radical design expressed a very Alpine vision of sportiness: a low, wide and sculptural presence, conceived as an embodiment of the arrowed A and of the brand’s forward momentum.

As the Alpine A310 four-cylinder celebrates its 55th anniversary and the Alpine A310 V6 marks its 50th, Alpine A310 VISION pays tribute to this dual lineage by freely reinterpreting the lines, proportions and spirit of this Alpine icon. The Alpine Design teams worked from an Alpine A310 positioned at the heart of the studio, as a living reference. Hand-drawn sketches, observation of volumes and analysis of lines: the objective was to capture the essence of a very seventies design — simple, expressive and timeless — and offer a contemporary interpretation of it.

This exploration of Alpine’s roots gave rise to a retro-futuristic reinterpretation: imagining what the Alpine A310 could have become had it been designed with today’s design languages, materials and means. Alpine A310 VISION does not seek to reproduce the A310, but to extend its intent: a radical silhouette, a clear design, an instantly recognizable presence and an emotion that is unmistakably Alpine. The concept draws both on the purity of the early four-cylinder versions and on the more muscular character of the V6 versions with their widened wings.

The result is an independent design concept, conceived as a creative exploration of Alpine’s heritage rather than the announcement of a future production model. Its spectacular proportions express a low, wide and sculptural sense of sportiness: 4.55 m long, 1.18 m high, 2.03 m wide at its broadest point at the rear, with a 2.45 m wheelbase. Firmly planted on “A”-shaped wheels for Alpine — a triangular form nodding to the full metal wheels of the early versions — Alpine A310 VISION plays on the contrast between its aluminum bodywork, its black lower section with an organic treatment inspired by Formula 1, and the semi-transparent bubble of its cabin.

Alpine A310 VISION illustrates the creative freedom enabled by the new APP platform. Designed to push the limits of sports cars while retaining practical modularity, it makes it possible to explore new proportions, new volumes and new interpretations of Alpine’s design language. The headlights integrated into a flexion of the front end — a “pop-down” effect that reveals the car’s character on start-up — the bonnet incorporating an “S-duct” well with sharp yet soft contours, and the “Y zero” blade running through the center of the car to create a vanishing point towards the rear all contribute to this approach. The two-part split rear wing evokes ice and mountains with its transparency, while the blade-shaped rear lights incorporate an aerodynamic downforce function.

Primarily dedicated to exterior design, Alpine A310 VISION offers a semi-transparent glimpse of its cockpit atmosphere, the true living heart of the concept. It reveals seats with organic shapes, unified elements in bold colors — in a “color block” spirit — and physical controls inspired by the world of Hi-Fi. This deliberately suggestive interior language is designed to extend the visual experience of the concept without shifting its primary intent: a free, emotional and deeply Alpine stylistic exploration.

Alpine A310 VISION demonstrates Alpine’s ability to reinterpret its heritage without nostalgia. Drawing on the possibilities offered by the APP platform, it opens a new field of creative exploration for imagining Alpine’s sports cars of tomorrow.

Above contents © 2026 Alpine, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁