Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept Debuts at 2026 Paris Motor Show

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the Cuorerosso concept at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, presenting a dramatic 2+2 sports coupe that previews the Italian manufacturer’s future design direction and approach to electrified performance. Rather than previewing a specific production model, the Cuorerosso establishes a design philosophy intended to influence future Alfa Romeo vehicles. The concept combines traditional styling elements with advanced aerodynamics, innovative cockpit technology, and the potential for multiple electrified powertrains.

Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Design and Aerodynamics

Measuring 4,700 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, and just 1,331 mm tall, the Cuorerosso features a 2,930 mm wheelbase and weighs 1,750 kg. Its sculpted bodywork incorporates Alfa Romeo’s signature Scudetto grille, distinctive Trilobo front-end treatment, and Coda Tronca truncated rear. A low-mounted diffuser contributes to a claimed drag coefficient of 0.28.

Additional features include forged three-spoke wheels, rear-hinged doors, flush glazing, and touch-operated door controls integrated into the roof. The Liquid Ink Red exterior finish combines an aluminum base with a transparent colored layer, producing changing reflections that can make the bodywork appear nearly black.

Driver-Focused Interior and Technology

Inside, four individual seats surround a cockpit inspired partly by the original 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The innovative Cannocchiale Vivente instrument display offers two configurations: Immersivo, retaining a traditional dual-gauge layout, and Concentrato, combining the instruments into a single display.

Other features include steer-by-wire steering, a central Magma Display control interface, air suspension, and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Interior materials include Poltrona Frau nubuck, regenerated leather containing 60% post-industrial waste, and lightweight fabric technology developed through research with Luna Rossa.

Electrified Powertrains and Quadrifoglio Potential

Alfa Romeo envisions future vehicles using flexible architectures capable of supporting battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid, and full-hybrid powertrains. One potential high-performance configuration combines a 2.9-liter V6 full-hybrid powertrain with Q4 all-wheel drive, a torque-converter transmission, and a carbon-fiber driveshaft.

However, Alfa Romeo has not confirmed this powertrain for production or announced horsepower, torque, acceleration, or performance figures.

The concept also features Cruise, Sport, and Quadrifoglio driving modes.

Why It Matters

The Cuorerosso signals Alfa Romeo’s intention to preserve its performance-oriented identity while introducing electrification across future models.

Its emphasis on driver engagement, aerodynamic efficiency, and the potential continuation of V6-powered Quadrifoglio variants offers an indication of how Alfa Romeo intends to approach its next generation of performance cars.

No production timetable, pricing, or availability details have been announced.

Key Facts

Specification Details Manufacturer Alfa Romeo Model Cuorerosso Concept Debut 2026 Paris Motor Show Body style 2+2 coupe Length 4,700 mm Width 1,980 mm Height 1,331 mm Wheelbase 2,930 mm Weight 1,750 kg Drag coefficient 0.28 Brakes Brembo carbon-ceramic Suspension Air suspension Steering Steer-by-wire Potential powertrain 2.9-liter V6 full hybrid Production status Not announced

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁