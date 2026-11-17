Maserati has introduced its updated 2027 Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio to North American media during an October driving program in Southern California. The revised lineup brings increased V6 horsepower, improved electric driving range, new driving features and expanded personalization options.

The invitation-only event brought together 34 journalists, influencers and content creators from the United States, Canada and Latin America. Following a July international driving debut in Trieste, Italy, the California program put the latest Maseratis on roads stretching from Santa Monica to Malibu’s coastal highways and mountain canyons.

2027 Maserati Grecale Gets Expanded Nettuno V6 Lineup

The 2027 Grecale range introduces a new 385-hp V6 model for North America, joining the Grecale Modena V6 and 523-hp Grecale Trofeo. All gasoline-powered Grecale variants now use Maserati’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6.

The driving route included urban streets, Pacific Coast Highway and the Santa Monica Mountains, allowing participants to experience the different SUV variants across varied terrain. The Grecale Trofeo was featured on the steeper canyon roads above Malibu.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo Gain 40 Horsepower

The 2027 GranTurismo Trofeo and GranCabrio Trofeo each receive a 40-hp increase, raising output to 582 hp. Maserati has also made its Sportivo exhaust standard on all North American V6 versions of both grand tourers.

Both models retain standard all-wheel drive and height-adjustable air suspension. A new Country driving mode raises ground clearance by 20 mm on the 483-hp and Folgore variants, expanding their ability to negotiate uneven surfaces.

Maserati Folgore Models Receive Improved Electric Range

The electric GranTurismo Folgore now offers 254 miles of range per charge, an increase of 21 miles over the 2026 model. The Grecale Folgore also gains up to 33 miles of range when equipped with 21-inch wheels.

Maserati displayed the electric Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore models during the California event, although the source describes these vehicles as static exhibits rather than part of the driving program.

New Fuoriserie Colors and GranCabrio Customization

For 2027, Maserati’s Fuoriserie personalization program adds seven exterior colors for the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, including Green Jupiter Matte and Blu Denim. Customers can also commission a bespoke GranCabrio soft top for the first time.

An MCPURA Cielo displayed at the event highlighted the brand’s evolving design language. Maserati says the more horizontal front-end styling of its three updated models follows a direction previously explored with the track-only MCXtrema.

Why It Matters

The 2027 updates strengthen Maserati’s combustion-engine and electric grand-touring offerings without abandoning their established configurations. Increased Trofeo output, expanded Folgore range and additional customization options give buyers meaningful changes across the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio families.

Key Facts

The editable Microsoft Word document contains the principal specifications, performance figures and equipment changes.

Specification Announced details Model year 2027 Models Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio Grecale V6 385 hp / 390 CV Grecale Trofeo 523 hp / 530 CV Grecale gasoline engine 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 GranTurismo Trofeo 582 hp / 590 CV GranCabrio Trofeo 582 hp / 590 CV Trofeo power increase 40 hp GranTurismo Folgore range 254 miles, up 21 miles Grecale Folgore range gain Up to 33 miles on 21-inch wheels Country mode 20 mm additional ground clearance Fuoriserie colors Seven new exterior colors Media drive October, Southern California Participants 34

Above contents © 2026 Maserati Automobili S.p.A. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁