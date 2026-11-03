1933 Hispano-Suiza J12 and 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Win Best of Show at 2026 Concours at Wynn

A 1933 Hispano-Suiza J12 from the Nethercutt Collection and a 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Ghia owned by Thomas Peck claimed the Pre-War and Post-War Best of Show awards at the fifth annual Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Held October 31–November 1, 2026, the event attracted more than 7,500 attendees and assembled 385 vehicles valued collectively at more than $1.3 billion.

Presented by Richard Mille, the concours featured historic automobiles, significant racing machinery, contemporary supercars and several international vehicle debuts. Saturday’s principal exhibition occupied Wynn Golf Club, with judged and non-judged displays spanning multiple automotive eras.

Hispano-Suiza and Ferrari Win Best of Show

The Nethercutt Collection’s 1933 Hispano-Suiza J12 earned Pre-War Best of Show, while Thomas Peck’s Ghia-bodied 1954 Ferrari 375 MM received the Post-War award. The two winners headed a field judged for design, craftsmanship and historical significance, alongside specialty exhibitions highlighting automotive engineering and performance.

Pagani, Aston Martin and McLaren Headline New Debuts

Among the major unveilings were the world debut of the Pagani Huayra 70 Anima, presented by Horacio Pagani, and the world premiere of the Aston Martin Valhalla Spider. McLaren staged the first public debut of its McL 6GT, while Bugatti marked 20 years in the United States with the Destrier.

Other introductions included the Lanzante Tag Turbo Championship’s North American debut, the Gunther Werks Brundle Edition Turbo’s global debut and Apollo Automobil’s North American debut of the Apollo EVO. Singer displayed its Classic Turbo Cabriolet and DLS Turbo, while Czinger exhibited the 21C Spyder.

Historic GT1 Racers and Porsche Carrera GTs Set Display Records

The event assembled 19 GT1 racing cars, including 10 McLaren F1s, in a display celebrating the category’s defining era. Organizers also reported 43 Pagani vehicles and a gathering of 25 Porsche Carrera GTs, accompanied by the original Carrera GT prototype.

These collections placed landmark competition cars and modern collectible supercars alongside the concours’ traditional pre-war and post-war entries.

Broad Arrow Auction Generates $92.8 Million

Broad Arrow‘s second annual Las Vegas auction recorded $92.8 million in sales, with 76% of lots sold and registered bidders increasing 63%. The auction produced 11 reported world-record prices, led by a 1997 Ferrari F50 that sold for $18.7 million.

Organizers described the sale as the highest-grossing collector-car auction ever held in Las Vegas.

Awards

American Grace and Luxury 1920-1939 1931 Packard Dietrich Newport Sport Sedan Rob and Jeannie Hilarides Arsenal of Freedom Era 1941 Nash Ambassador 6 Mark Weybold Mercedes-Benz 230/250/280SL Pagodas 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Coupe/Roadster Chuck Stanford Jr. Classic Recreations – Including Restomods, Reimagined and Continuations 1955 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Dennis Troggio Pre-War European 1925-1939 1933 Hispano-Suiza J12 Nethercutt Collection Ferrari 1952-1973 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Ghia Thomas Peck Lamborghini Miura Class 1967 Lamborghini Miura Jon Shirley 50-Year Anniversary of American Muscle Cars 1953-1980 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 KK2266 Dennis and Vicki Murfin Post-War European 1947-1977 1950 Jaguar XK120 Alloy Tom Krefetz Super Car Pin Ups from the ’70s, ‘80s and ‘90s 1989 Lamborghini Countach Louis Flory European Sports Cars 1950-1975 1958 Jaguar XK150 DHC George Andersen Stuttgart Crest 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster 1600 Andrea Bell Porsche 959 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort J.R. Amantea American Design of Excellence 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Greg Petrosyan DuPont Registry Award Porsche 959 Chad Williams Spirit of Wynn 1977 Rolls-Royce Corniche Todd and Jessica Marshall Wynn Dream Machine 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV Hamid Moghadam Wynn Rolling Sculpture 1934 Packard LeBaron Runabout Harry Yeaggy Life in the Fast Lane 1953 Porsche 356 Pre-A Coupe Dennis Crowley Most Elegant Award-Post-War 1977 Maserati Khamsin Greg Linderer Most Elegant Award-Pre-War 1930 Bentley Gurney-Nutting Speed Six Coupe Bruce R. McCaw

Gallery

The 2026 Concours at Wynn combined historically significant coachbuilt automobiles with unusually large gatherings of GT1 racers, McLaren F1s and Porsche Carrera GTs. Its combination of major vehicle debuts, concours awards and high-value auction results illustrates the event’s growing importance to collectors and sports-car enthusiasts.

Event dates October 31–November 1, 2026 Location Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas Vehicles displayed 385 Combined value Over $1.3 billion Attendance More than 7,500 Pre-War winner 1933 Hispano-Suiza J12 Post-War winner 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Ghia Auction total $92.8 million Next event October 29–31, 2027

Above contents © 2026 Concours at Wynn, Las Vegas, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁