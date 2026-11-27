Group C was an unusually clever set of rules. From 1982, sports prototypes could have any engine their makers liked, of any size, with or without turbochargers. The only limit that mattered was fuel: so many litres for a race, and no more. The result was a decade of closed coupés with 700 horsepower, capable of 240 mph at Le Mans, built by Porsche, Jaguar, Mercedes, Lancia, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and Peugeot. Many people think it the best period sports car racing has had.

What counts

Cars built to the Group C regulations between 1982 and 1993. That includes the junior class, known as C2, and the cars built for the 3.5-litre engine rule that replaced the fuel formula in 1991. Developments of one design are a single entry. The American IMSA GTP cars of the same years ran to different rules and are left out, though some Group C cars raced there too.

How we ranked them

On results and engineering. Le Mans counts for most, then the world championship, then the long-distance races in America and Japan. A car that won against several factory teams ranks above one that won when the grids had thinned. One car is placed higher than its results strictly justify, and the entry says why.

How to read this list

The list counts down from twenty to one. The top five have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last five are brief. Five of the twenty won Le Mans. Two raced once or not at all, and are here for what they tried. Five entries have no photograph. Where a car also appears on our list of the best endurance racing cars, it is in the same order here.