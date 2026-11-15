Your Raffle Ticket Purchase not only gives you the chance to win an awesome 1996 Corvette Collector Edition, or $10,000, but will also enable BarkVille Dog Rescue to continue on its mission to save the dogs most in need throughout the Atlanta metro area.

BarkVille Dog Rescue focuses on the dogs highest at risk of being euthanized due to their breed, medical needs, or age that otherwise would not make it out of the shelter.

Barkville Dog Rescue is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year with over 3000 dogs saved. Without the generosity of supporters like you this would not be possible.

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We look forward to saving the next 3000 in need.

To see more info, pics and video of the 1996 Corvette go HERE