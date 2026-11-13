FOR SALE: 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

The Ferrari Dino 246 GTS represents a pivotal chapter in Maranello’s history, establishing the foundation for Ferrari’s long-running lineage of mid-engine V6 and V8 road cars. Now offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1974 example, chassis 08454, combines an unusual factory specification, documented ownership history, and Ferrari Classiche certification with a distinctive restoration story.

Completed in May 1974, chassis 08454 was originally ordered through Bill Harrah’s Modern Classic Motors of Reno, Nevada, finished in Verde Medio Niyinsky over Beige leather. The shade, named after the celebrated racehorse Nijinsky II, is particularly uncommon, with this car reportedly being one of just three Dinos delivered in the color.

The Dino subsequently passed through Hollywood Sports Cars to socialite and oil heiress Sandra West. Following her death in 1977, her lawyer acquired the car through her estate. It changed hands several times over the following decades, during which its original green finish was replaced first with yellow in the late 1970s and subsequently red following bodywork in the 1980s. A refurbishment at Legendary Motorcars of Gazelle, California, around 2014 returned the Scaglietti-built bodywork to its original Verde Medio Niyinsky finish. The restoration was followed by Ferrari Classiche certification in 2015.

Power comes from a mid-mounted 2.4-liter Tipo 135CS 65-degree V6 featuring dual overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, triple two-barrel Weber carburetors, and Magneti Marelli ignition. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle with a dogleg-pattern gated shifter. The chassis features unequal-length A-arm suspension, Koni coilover shock absorbers, front and rear anti-roll bars, and power-assisted ventilated disc brakes at all four corners. Fourteen-inch Cromodora five-lug alloy wheels with Dino-branded center caps are fitted with Michelin XWX tires.

The cabin features re-trimmed Daytona-style seats upholstered in Beige leather with black inserts and piping, complemented by matching door panels and rear bulkhead trim. A leather-wrapped MOMO steering wheel with a Dino horn button, gray mouse-fur dashboard trim, power windows, and an AM/FM stereo with an eight-track player preserve its period character. Dino-branded Veglia Borletti instrumentation includes a 170-mph speedometer, a 7,750-rpm redline tachometer, and supplementary gauges monitoring the engine’s vital functions.

Originally conceived around a competition-derived V6 developed in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s son, the Dino evolved from a racing-engine program into one of Maranello’s most influential road-car families. The 246 GTS, introduced with its removable targa roof, remains particularly desirable for its combination of distinctive styling, balanced mid-engine dynamics, and engaging manual transmission.

Source: Bring a Trailer