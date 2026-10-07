Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01, a four-door electric grand tourer with up to 1,030PS, 1,365Nm of torque and a 118kWh usable battery, establishing the technical foundation for the British marque’s new generation of electric cars.

Revealed in New York on October 6, 2026, the Type 01 is the first production Jaguar developed around the brand’s new “exuberant modernist” design philosophy. It is also the first production model based on the dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture, or JEA.

Jaguar describes the Type 01 as its most powerful, most aerodynamic and most technically advanced road car to date. The tri-motor powertrain delivers up to 757kW (1,030PS), while Jaguar quotes 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and 100-180km/h in 4.0 seconds.

The 850-volt electrical system and 118kWh usable battery provide an anticipated EPA range of up to 643km (400 miles), according to Jaguar. The company also quotes up to 720km under the WLTP cycle and up to 515km (320 miles) during sustained highway-speed driving.

Jaguar Type 01 Power and Performance

Jaguar says the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. Its 100-180km/h time of 4.0 seconds is intended to demonstrate the company’s emphasis on sustained acceleration and what Jaguar traditionally calls “power in reserve,” rather than focusing solely on standing-start performance.

The chassis has 50:50 weight distribution, while Jaguar says development benefited from knowledge gained through its double world championship-winning Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E program.

118kWh Battery and 350kW Rapid Charging

A 118kWh usable battery operates through an 850-volt electrical architecture. Jaguar anticipates an EPA range of up to 643km (400 miles) and quotes a WLTP figure of up to 720km. The company also claims up to 515km (320 miles) of range when cruising at sustained highway speeds.

Using a 350kW DC rapid charger, Jaguar says the Type 01 can add as much as 321km (200 miles) of range in 13 minutes under appropriate conditions.

These figures remain manufacturer estimates and should not be treated as independently certified real-world results until applicable regulatory testing and final production specifications are available.

Jaguar Electric Architecture Shapes the Type 01

Rather than adapting an existing vehicle platform, Jaguar developed the dedicated JEA architecture around the proportions and packaging requirements of the Type 01. The result is a low-roof four-door GT with a short front overhang, long hood and extended rear overhang. Standard 23-inch wheels contribute to the car’s unusual proportions.

Aerodynamics were developed alongside the exterior design. Active Vanes, a three-stage deployable rear spoiler and other airflow-management measures contribute to a claimed drag coefficient of 0.23, which Jaguar says makes the Type 01 its most aerodynamic production car to date.

A Four-Seat Interior Built Around a Central Spine

The Type 01’s cabin is divided into four individual occupant spaces by a central spine running longitudinally through the interior. Brass-effect anodized aluminum finishers emphasize the car’s length and separate the individual seating areas.

Directly ahead of the driver is a single-glass 24-inch OLED display running Jaguar’s new infotainment system. A separate seven-inch, smartphone-style touchscreen between the front occupants provides access to frequently used controls.

Audio is handled by the Jaguar Immersive Sound System, including Sensory Audio and a full-width, full-range Panoramic Soundbar.

Exterior customers will be offered gloss and satin finishes, while the Fender Ingot provides a dedicated location for Jaguar’s traditional leaper emblem.

Type 01 Production and Availability

The Type 01 was designed and engineered in the UK and will also be manufactured there. Jaguar’s supplied announcement does not specify a price or customer-delivery date. Jaguar’s current U.S. media information, however, lists a starting MSRP of $130,500 and says orders are expected to open in early 2027, with initial customer deliveries anticipated during the second half of 2027.

The start of a new generation?

The Type 01 is the first production model built around the company’s dedicated JEA architecture and the first production expression of the design direction Jaguar intends to use for its next generation of vehicles. Its specifications also place significant emphasis on traditional grand-touring priorities. Along with more than 1,000PS, Jaguar is targeting long-distance range, rapid charging, 50:50 weight distribution and sustained high-speed performance.

The connection to Jaguar TCS Racing is also significant for performance enthusiasts. Jaguar says knowledge developed through its Formula E program contributed to the Type 01’s electric propulsion and dynamic character.

Jaguar’s U.S. release independently confirms the $130,500 starting MSRP, early-2027 ordering and anticipated second-half-2027 deliveries. It also specifies that the 400-mile figure is a manufacturer range estimate with 21-inch wheels, rather than a final EPA-certified rating.

Specs

Specification Jaguar Type 01 Vehicle Four-door electric luxury GT Powertrain Tri-motor electric AWD Maximum power 757kW / 1,030PS Maximum torque 1,365Nm 0-100km/h 3.2 seconds 100-180km/h 4.0 seconds Battery 118kWh usable Electrical architecture 850 volts Anticipated EPA range Up to 643km / 400 miles WLTP range Up to 720km Sustained highway range Up to 515km / 320 miles DC charging Up to 350kW Range added Up to 321km / 200 miles in 13 minutes Weight distribution 50:50 Drag coefficient 0.23 Cd Wheels 23 inches stated in supplied release Main driver display 24-inch OLED Central touchscreen 7 inches Architecture Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) Patent applications More than 360 Production United Kingdom U.S. starting MSRP* $130,500 U.S. ordering* Expected early 2027 First deliveries* Anticipated second half of 2027

Above contents © 2026 Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁