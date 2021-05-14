The 10 Best AWD Sports Cars in All Conditions

If you are looking for a car that is fast, safe, and reliable in all conditions, then an all wheel drive (AWD) vehicle is pretty hard to beat. Today we look into the 10 best AWD sports cars around at the moment.

For decades, the concept of a sports car was unchanged. Low weight, two seats, a powerful engine, and rear wheel drive were the ABC of sports car design.

Then in 1966, the British company Jensen made history with their revolutionary model, simply called the FF. Based on Jensen Interceptor, the FF was the world’s first all-wheel-drive sports car.

It was produced only in 320 copies and soon forgotten, but its legacy lives on with the concept of AWD sports cars is more popular than ever.

These are the ten best AWD sports cars you can drive in all conditions:

1. Nissan GT-R R35

Although it has been on the market for a full 14 years, which is an eternity in the automotive industry, the GT-R is still one of the most competent and fastest sports cars featuring all-wheel-drive technology.

Source: Nissan

Powered by a well-known 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, the power grew from an initial 485 horsepower to an insane 710 horsepower in the latest GT-R50 by Italdesign (price tag of $1.1 million).

Interestingly, the car evolved during its production cycle, maturing to become superior as well as faster. The specially-designed Nissan’s all-wheel-drive system is tuned to cope with the power and the insane amount of torque produced.

2. Audi TT RS

The smallest coupe from Audi never had recognition for being a great sports car, but that is precisely what this little AWD and turbocharged monster is.

Audi TT RS. Source: Audi

With its compact dimensions, affordable sale price, and mighty 2.5-liter, five-cylinder turbocharged engine, the TT RS is as fast as any other supercar in real-life conditions.

Of course, the biggest party trick is the famous, intelligent Quattro AWD system, ensuring that the traction is maintained regardless of the road conditions and providing TT RS with sublime acceleration times. With a top track speed of 155 mph and achieving 0 to 60 mph time is 3.6 seconds, the Audi TT RS is an exceptional AWD sports car.

3. BMW M4 Competition

The latest BMW M4 marks a significant evolution in M Performance history with the all-wheel-drive fitted as a standard option on the Competition pack.

Source: BMW

With 510 horsepower from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, six-cylinder engine and an impressive 8-speed automatic gearbox, the M4 is a very desirable sports coupe that can even attack the base Porsche 911 models. Its 0 to 60 mph time is 3.8 seconds with its top speed being a lofty 180 mph (when the electronic limited is removed).

In a relentless quest for speed and performance, BMW’s M division realized that they needed a modern AWD drive train in order to keep things in check and keep producing world-class sports cars.

4. Porsche 911 Turbo S

The 911 Turbo, being the pinnacle of the 911 lineup, gained all wheel drive in 1995, transforming it from a widow-maker to a controllable and immensely speedy sports car.

Source: Porsche

The combination of a turbocharged, flat-six engine mounted in the back and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system proved to be a match made in heaven. It significantly improved handling while still allowing Porsche engineers to add extra power. The result is an incredible driving performance.

The current 992-gen 911 Turbo S, with its 640 horsepower and brutal 0 to 60 mph time of 2.6 seconds, is the best example. It is a ballistically fast and stable sports car for any and every purpose.

5. Ferrari FF and GTC4 Lusso

Even though Ferrari claims that “FF” stands for “Ferrari Four,” we would like to think that Italians named this model in a nod to Jensen FF we mentioned earlier.

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Both cars are revolutionary in their own right; both cars have large engines (Ferrari FF has a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 with 651 horsepower), have a hatchback rear end, and are competent all-wheel-drive vehicles.

The Ferrari FF was controversial but successful and spawned a very elegant successor, the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. In a way, those cars are perfect Ferrari vehicles since they offer sublime performance, gorgeous design, and enough room for four adults and their luggage.

6. BMW M8

Although the BMW gained its reputation for building high-revving, six-cylinder engines and rear drive only cars, the latest M8 is entirely different.

BMW M8 Competition Coupe. Source BMW

It features a state-of-the-art, twin-turbo V8 with 591 horsepower and an intelligent and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system which transforms this Bavarian muscle car into a competent and smooth GT cruiser.

The result of this performance car is astonishing; the BMW M8 Competition can sensationally accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a time of 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 190 mph.

The M8 is also packed with luxuries and the finest interior materials, which delivers it as a genuinely practical luxury sports AWD coupe that can be a highway cruiser as well as a street racing tool.

7. Acura NSX

If you think that Nissan GT-R is the only Japanese sports car with AWD, think again. The current Acura NSX combines supercars looks, AWD drivetrain, an impressive performance, and hybrid technology, which makes it a truly 21st-century automobile for the roads.

Acura NSX. Source: Honda

Continuing with the layout of its famous predecessor, the modern-day NSX retains the mid-engine layout with a 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6 delivering 500 hp. However, that is not all. The NSX featured a hybrid electric powertrain with three electric motors and a 1.3-kWh battery pack. This makes the combined power output close to 573 hp and improves the performance of the AWD car. The 0 to 60 mph time needs only 2.7 seconds, and the top speed clears 190 mph.

8. Jaguar F-Type R

The F-Type was always considered a British muscle car, probably due to brutal performance and rumbling soundtrack coming from its mighty V8. But in the R version which is priced from $103,200, it’s a competent all wheel drive which further improves the performance making this vehicle a remarkably practical coupe in any weather conditions.

Under the hood is a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 producing 575 horsepower which is sent to all four wheels. That translates into an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph.

9. Subaru WRX STI

No list of AWD sports cars would be complete without the Subaru WRX STI. Disguised as a family sedan, this is, in fact, a sports car with a 2.5-liter, turbocharged flat-four engine that generates 310 horsepower.

Source: Subaru

Capable of reaching 60 mph in just over 5 seconds, the WRX amazes with its daily usability and composed handling, as well as its practicality. With a 6-speed manual transmission option, the Subaru is a four-door sports car and a generous trunk.

10. Lamborghini Huracan

It is no secret that Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8 are closely related. However, recently the Audi R8 dropped its famous Quattro all-wheel-drive and is sold only as a rear wheel drive model. This means that if you are looking for a gorgeous 5.2-liter V10 engine with over 600 hp on tap, an incredibly composed chassis, and all wheel drive, you will want the Lamborghini Huracan.

Lamborghini Huracan. Source: Lamborghini

The Huracan is an example of a perfectly engineered sports car with a jewel of an engine and mechanics designed for speed and performance. The acceleration in this luxury car goes from 0 to 60 mph in only 2.5 seconds with a top speed of just over 200 mph.

