Jaguar

ECD Auto Design’s E-Type GTO

Modern tech meets classic design in the Bridgewater Commission

The Bridgewater Commission is a bespoke, open-top grand tourer blending Series I–III lineage, D-Type cues, and modern performance. ECD Automotive Design has unveiled its most ambitious creation yet: a Jaguar E-Type GTO, a bespoke, open-top grand tourer built from the ground up for a private client under what is now known as The Bridgewater Commission.

This one-of-one vehicle, dubbed the Jaguar E-Type GTO, represents a new vision for what the E-Type could have become — a handcrafted, performance-focused grand tourer inspired by Jaguar’s motorsport history and the spirit of 1960s-era homologation specials. In ECD’s naming convention, “GTO” stands for Grand Touring Open — a performance-built, open-air configuration rooted in classic design and elevated for modern driving. This Jaguar GTO is the first of its kind: handcrafted, analog, and unapologetically bespoke.

“This is the Jaguar GTO that never was — but always should have been,” said Scott Wallace, ECD Co-Founder and CEO. “The Bridgewater Commission challenged us to look beyond restoration and build something entirely original. We weren’t just honoring Jaguar’s history — we were evolving it.”

The Jaguar E-Type GTO’s body was formed in Coventry, England — Jaguar’s spiritual home — by heritage metal craftsmen who shaped its long-nose bonnet, tapered tail, and functional louvers with inspiration drawn from the Series I E-Type and racing-spec D-Type. Its proportions evoke classic endurance racers, but every line is reinterpreted for modern presence.

ECD completed the build in Florida, fitting the bodywork over a custom-configured Series II chassis and installing a Jaguar V12, rebuilt and tuned by Team CJ in Austin, Texas — one of the foremost Jaguar performance shops in North America. The engine is mated to ECD-developed fuel injection, a modern cooling system, and a bespoke center-exit twin-pipe exhaust that delivers more than 400 bhp.

“This car pushed the limits of what’s possible when blending three generations of E-Type architecture,” said Elliot Humble, ECD’s Chief Technical Officer. “Series I body, Series II chassis, Series III power — every part was reconsidered, refined, and reengineered to work in harmony.”

“This wasn’t just a technical challenge,” he added. “It was a reward. Because once it all came together, and we rolled it out for the first time, we knew this was something the world had never seen — and might never see again.”

A Touring Cockpit with Classic Soul

Inside, the Jaguar E-Type GTO exudes vintage character and bespoke detail. Custom GTS Classic Car Seats are wrapped in hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather and finished in a vertical fluted pattern. The brushed aluminum dash features Moal Bomber gauges and classic toggle switches, invoking the tactile drama of 1960s sports cars.

Modern conveniences — including Bluetooth audio, heated seats, USB ports, automatic headlights, and power locks — are hidden seamlessly within the cabin. A custom removable hardtop was designed late in the project, allowing the driver to enjoy either full open-air grand touring or enclosed comfort.

Vehicle Highlights

  • Model: Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission
  • Bodywork: Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps
  • Paint: Metallic British Racing Green
  • Powertrain: Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower
  • Chassis & Engineering: Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration
  • Suspension & Brakes: Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers
  • Wheels & Tires: 15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires
  • Interior: GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches
  • Technology: Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks
  • Roof: Custom removable hardtop for open or enclosed driving

Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
