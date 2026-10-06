Alfa Romeo has unveiled a unique version of its 33 Stradale at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy, giving one of the 33 limited-production supercars a fully exposed matte carbon-fiber exterior and a highly personalized interior.

Named Perla Nera® by its owner, who also registered the name, the car is the only 33 Stradale in the 33-car series configured with this particular full-black exposed-carbon treatment. The customization extends well beyond its bodywork, encompassing unique black wheels, a badge-free exterior treatment, redesigned seating and headrests, personalized controls and a matching luggage set.

Mechanically, the Perla Nera retains the 33 Stradale’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, which Alfa Romeo says produces more than 630 hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Alfa Romeo claims a 333-km/h (207-mph) top speed and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in less than three seconds.

A 33 Stradale Built Around Exposed Carbon Fiber

The defining element of Perla Nera is its matte exposed-carbon-fiber bodywork. Rather than treating the composite simply as a lightweight construction material, Alfa Romeo and the car’s owner used the direction and pattern of the carbon weave as part of the exterior design.

The fibers were laid by hand in the mold, with their positioning selected to follow the shapes of individual body panels. On the front hood, the layup emphasizes the 33 Stradale’s V-shaped design, while a herringbone pattern continues as a visual theme across the roofline. The process required the carbon-fiber arrangement and associated technical details to be developed with the owner before the car proceeded through production, quality inspection and final assembly.

Alfa Romeo also removed the normal exterior badging apart from the brand emblems, leaving the exposed weave largely uninterrupted. Exclusive all-black wheels complete the monochromatic exterior.

Bespoke Alcantara Interior and Redesigned Sports Seat

The customization continues inside with carbon-fiber trim and full Alcantara upholstery. One of the most extensive changes involved the sports seat. Alfa Romeo says it was redesigned around the owner’s physique following dedicated fitting sessions and consultations, addressing both comfort and performance requirements.

The development included a new interpretation of Alfa Romeo’s traditional “cannelloni” upholstery pattern, which is repeated on the door panels and side sills. The headrest was also redesigned to alter its contact surface and incorporates a carbon-fiber insert carrying the Perla Nera name. That name appears elsewhere in the cabin, including on a dedicated plaque on the door panel and inside the storage compartment. The latter was relocated to the rear wall and fitted with a specially designed bracket.

A black Alcantara luggage set carries the vehicle’s production number, while the Alfa rotary selector is engraved with the owner’s initials. Quadrifoglio and Autodelta symbols are positioned inside the car as references to Alfa Romeo’s competition heritage.

33 Stradale Makes More Than 630 HP

The Perla Nera’s bespoke specification does not change the performance figures Alfa Romeo lists for the V6-powered 33 Stradale. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 produces more than 630 hp and is coupled to an eight-speed DCT driving the rear wheels. Alfa Romeo quotes a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph) and acceleration from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than three seconds.

Underneath the body, the 33 Stradale combines an H-frame aluminum chassis with a carbon-fiber monocoque. The 33 Stradale was conceived as a modern interpretation of Alfa Romeo’s celebrated 1967 33 Stradale, but the new model is itself exceptionally scarce: production is limited to just 33 cars.

Perla Nera Shows the Extent of Alfa Romeo’s Bespoke Program

The 33 Stradale was the first project developed by Bottega Alfa Romeo, which is now part of BOTTEGAFUORISERIE, the operation encompassing highly personalized projects from Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Perla Nera demonstrates how far that approach can extend on an already extremely limited-production car. The owner was involved not only in choosing colors and trim but also in determining the carbon-fiber layup, seating design, ergonomics and individual cabin details.

“Perla Nera® is the perfect demonstration of what happens when a customer’s vision meets the passion and expertise of Bottega,” said Cristiano Fiorio, General Manager of BOTTEGAFUORISERIE. “Every detail of this 33 Stradale was developed together with its owner, through an ongoing dialogue that led to the creation of a truly unique example.”

Very Rare

With only 33 examples planned, every new-generation 33 Stradale is already rare. Perla Nera takes that scarcity another step by using a body treatment Alfa Romeo says is unique within the production run.

More significant than its black specification is the extent of the customization. The hand-positioned carbon weave, owner-specific sports seat, redesigned headrest and individualized interior components illustrate a level of customer involvement extending into the physical construction and ergonomics of the car.

For collectors, Perla Nera also provides a particularly clear example of Alfa Romeo’s approach to making individual cars distinct within the tightly limited 33 Stradale series.

Technical

Specification Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Perla Nera Model Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale “Perla Nera®” Production One unique Perla Nera within the 33-car 33 Stradale production run Inspiration 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Engine 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Output More than 630 hp Transmission Eight-speed DCT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive 0-100 km/h Less than 3 seconds Top speed 333 km/h (207 mph) Chassis H-frame aluminum chassis Structure Carbon-fiber monocoque Exterior Matte exposed carbon fiber Wheels Exclusive all-black wheels Interior Carbon-fiber elements and full Alcantara upholstery Bespoke features Redesigned seat and headrest, personalized rotary selector, numbered luggage Unveiling location Alfa Romeo Museum, Arese, Italy Customization operation Bottega Alfa Romeo / BOTTEGAFUORISERIE

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Above contents © 2026 FCA US LLC, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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