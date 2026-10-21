For Sale: 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Lusso With Unique Factory Interior

This 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti represents the final evolution of Ferrari’s celebrated 250 GT road-car lineage, combining elegant Italian coachwork with a sophisticated Colombo V-12 engine. Chassis 5711 GT, offered by RM Sotheby’s at its 2026 London auction, stands out for its unusual factory specification, documented early history, and recently obtained Ferrari Classiche certification. It carries an estimate of £750,000 to £950,000 (approximately $1 million to $1.3 million).

Introduced at the 1962 Paris Salon, the 250 GT/L Lusso was conceived as a more refined grand tourer than its predecessors. Its bodywork was designed by Pininfarina and constructed by Scaglietti, resulting in flowing fenders, an iconic egg-crate grille, an expansive glasshouse, and a distinctive Kamm-style rear profile. Ferrari produced just 350 examples of the Lusso between 1962 and 1964. The model’s combination of restrained styling, sporting performance, and a leather-trimmed cabin has since established it as one of the marque’s most desirable classic road cars.

Chassis 5711 GT is the 316th Lusso built and one of only 23 examples configured with right-hand drive. It was imported new into the United Kingdom by Maranello Concessionaires, Ferrari’s British distributor. The car’s most distinctive feature is its original factory color specification: Rosso Cina paint over Pelle Bianco upholstery. According to the auction listing, it is the only 250 GT Lusso ordered with Pelle Bianco leather, making its original interior specification particularly significant to collectors.

The original order forms and period correspondence help document the car’s early history. Its first owner, Martin Brain, initially specified a different exterior and interior combination before requesting Ferrari red paint, cream upholstery, and dark red carpeting. The car was registered in the UK on 13 April 1964, before changing hands later that year.

Power comes from Ferrari’s 2,953 cc Colombo V-12, the ultimate development of the marque’s short-block 250-series engine. The Lusso’s mechanical package includes a four-speed manual transmission, independent front suspension, coil-over shock absorbers, four-wheel disc brakes, and a rear Watts linkage derived from developments associated with the competition-focused 250 GTO.

Chassis 5711 GT was restored by Kevin O’Rourke’s MotoTechnique in the UK during 1987–88 and subsequently featured in the April 1988 issue of Supercar Classics. Its later history includes ownership in the collection of former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee during the early 1990s and long-term ownership in Australia by the late 2000s. In 2026, the car received Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming that its original chassis, engine, gearbox, and rear differential remain with the vehicle.

With its unusual original color combination, right-hand-drive configuration, period documentation, and verified major mechanical components, this 250 GT/L offers collectors a compelling restoration prospect. Its appeal lies not simply in its rarity, but in the opportunity to preserve a particularly distinctive example of Ferrari’s final 250 GT grand tourer.

Source: RM Sotheby’s