FOR SALE: 1975 Rolls-Royce Corniche “Rivet” Coupé by Jay Ahr

This 1975 Rolls-Royce Corniche “Rivet” Coupé by Jay Ahr represents an unconventional interpretation of traditional British grand touring, combining the imposing proportions of a classic Rolls-Royce with contemporary engineering and an extensively reimagined design. Currently offered through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, this distinctive commission transforms a 1970s luxury automobile into an individual piece of automotive art.

The Rolls-Royce Corniche Coupé has long represented the pinnacle of British grand touring, combining handcrafted luxury with understated elegance. Now, designer and artist Jay Ahr is reinterpreting that heritage through Ahrsenal, an ambitious automotive transformation program that blends traditional craftsmanship, contemporary engineering, and influential 20th-century design. This particular example, designated RR11, is one of just 72 Corniches selected for the project and represents a radical departure from the model’s original specification.

Born Jonathan Riss in Belgium, Jay Ahr built his reputation transforming luxury fashion and accessories through meticulous craftsmanship and unconventional design. With Ahrsenal, he extends that philosophy into the automotive world. Operating from his Hong Kong-based Atelier Mécanique, the designer brings together artisans, engineers, mechanics, historians, and designers to create individually reimagined automobiles. Each transformation reportedly requires more than a year of work, with attention extending from major mechanical components to the smallest fasteners.

The program preserves the Corniche’s recognizable proportions while introducing extensively reworked bodywork, refined detailing, and contemporary mechanical hardware. RR11 distinguishes itself through a custom-engineered Rivet roof treatment, featuring exposed rivets running along its length. Its metallic silver finish is complemented by a redesigned bonnet with distinctive louvers, integrated lighting elements, revised side mirrors, and updated exterior branding. The result retains the dignified silhouette of the original Rolls-Royce while introducing a more industrial, architectural character.

Inside, the car adopts Jay Ahr’s Cockpit Act II design concept. The cabin is upholstered entirely in black leather, combining traditional Rolls-Royce craftsmanship with a more sculptural, driver-focused layout. Redesigned lightweight seats and modernized instrumentation replace several original elements. The luggage compartment receives equally considered treatment, featuring vertical aluminum protective bars, full leather lining, and a distinctive embroidered Jay Ahr signature on the trunk lid.

Beyond its visual transformation, RR11 receives a substantial mechanical upgrade. Replacing the original Rolls-Royce powertrain is a General Motors LS3 V-8 producing an estimated 500 bhp, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. This modern American V-8 installation introduces a considerably different performance character while retaining the effortless grand-touring philosophy associated with the Corniche.

Based on a North American-specification Corniche Coupé, RR11 is currently located in Los Angeles, making it particularly relevant to prospective American buyers. As one of 72 planned Ahrsenal transformations, it occupies an unusual position between collectible British automotive heritage, contemporary coachbuilding, and functional design sculpture.

Source: RM Sotheby’s