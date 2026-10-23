Auction News: 1997 Ferrari F50 With Just 106 Miles!

This 1997 Ferrari F50, chassis number 107165, represents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors seeking one of Maranello’s most celebrated supercars in virtually untouched condition. Finished in iconic Rosso Corsa over Nero leather with red seat inserts, the car is the 334th of only 349 examples produced between 1995 and 1997.

What makes this particular F50 especially compelling is not simply its remarkably low mileage, but its exceptional preservation, documented international provenance, and complete collection of original factory accessories.

Formula 1 Technology for the Open Road

Introduced at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show ahead of Ferrari’s 50th anniversary, the F50 was conceived as the closest possible experience to driving a Formula 1 car on public roads. At its heart sits a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 derived from Ferrari’s Formula 1 racing program. Producing 513 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, the engine features titanium connecting rods, five valves per cylinder, and dry-sump lubrication.

Unlike conventional road-going supercars, the F50 uses its V12 as a stressed structural component, bolted directly to a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque. The racing-inspired construction extends to its pushrod suspension, titanium hubs, unassisted steering, and powerful Brembo brakes.

Perhaps most significantly, the F50 delivers its power through a six-speed gated manual transmission, making it the last of Ferrari’s flagship supercars to feature a traditional manual gearbox. The result is an intensely mechanical driving experience that remains distinctive even among today’s most advanced hypercars. Ferrari quoted a top speed of 202 mph, while contemporary testing recorded a 0–60 mph sprint of just 3.6 seconds.

Just 106 Miles From New

While the F50 was engineered to be driven, chassis 107165 has spent nearly its entire existence carefully preserved. Completed at Ferrari’s Maranello factory in August 1997, the car was originally delivered through Maranello Sales Ltd. in Surrey, England. It later joined private collections in Japan and China, spent time in Germany, and eventually arrived in the United States.

Its remarkably limited use has helped preserve the original Rosso Corsa paintwork, exposed carbon-fiber interior, leather upholstery, and factory switchgear in outstanding condition. The car’s documented service history includes maintenance in Germany in 2015, 2021, and February 2025. More recently, it received a fresh service and Ferrari Classiche inspection at Ferrari of Newport Beach.

Complete With Rare Original Factory Accessories

Adding to its desirability, this Ferrari F50 retains an unusually comprehensive assortment of original equipment, much of which is frequently missing from surviving examples. Included are the removable hardtop with its dedicated flight case, a three-piece Schedoni luggage set, J.P. Tod’s driving shoes, a factory tool kit, a wheel socket, spare fuse and bulb supplies, a belt kit, and original Ferrari-branded protective covers.

For serious Ferrari collectors, preserving these accessories is particularly important. Together with the exceptionally low mileage, they reinforce the car’s status as an unusually complete example of one of Ferrari’s most sought-after modern classics.

A Ferrari F50 That Time Nearly Forgot

With just 349 examples produced worldwide, the Ferrari F50 has long occupied a special place among the brand’s most collectible road cars. Its naturally aspirated V12, uncompromising Formula 1-inspired construction, and gated manual transmission represent an era of Ferrari engineering unlikely to be repeated.

Chassis 107165 stands apart even within that exclusive group. With only 106 miles recorded, extensive documentation, and its original accessories intact, it offers a rare glimpse of how the F50 first left Maranello. For collectors seeking an exceptionally original Ferrari F50, opportunities of this caliber are rare.

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Above contents © 2026 New FormBroad Arrow Auctions, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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