Rare Singler-Owner 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 Heads to Auction

RM Sotheby’s is offering an exceptionally rare 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 at their upcoming London auction on October with an estimate of $1.1–$1.35 million. This example is one of only 55 Carrera RS 3.8 examples produced, making it one of the most exclusive road-going derivatives of the air-cooled 911 era.

What distinguishes this particular car is its highly unusual paint-to-sample Zermatt Silver Metallic finish, which RM Sotheby’s believes may be unique among RS 3.8 production. The silver body is paired with a black leather interior, factory bucket seats, an aggressive rear spoiler, and the model’s characteristic wide-body configuration.

The RS 3.8 represented Porsche’s evolution of the 964 Carrera RS concept into an even more focused machine. Developed to homologate the competition-oriented 3.8 RSR, the road car adopted extensive weight-saving measures, including aluminum body panels, thinner glass, lightweight carpeting, reduced sound deadening, and the deletion of conventional comfort equipment. The result was a car nearly 300 kilograms lighter than a standard Carrera 2. Its Turbo-inspired widebody arches, large rear wing, and three-piece 18-inch RS wheels give the RS 3.8 an unmistakably motorsport-derived appearance.

At the heart of the RS 3.8 is Porsche’s naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six, producing 300 horsepower and driving the rear wheels through a strengthened six-speed manual transmission. A 40-percent locking limited-slip differential further reinforces its performance-oriented specification.

Period performance was formidable, with 0–60 mph taking less than five seconds and top speed approaching 170 mph. The car also features a 92-liter fuel tank and an Atiwe leather steering wheel, while its original factory specification includes the RS 3.8 alloy wheels and front bucket seats.

Completed at Porsche’s Stuttgart factory on September 1, 1993, this example was configured for Spain under country code C27 and delivered to a Porsche VIP. Remarkably, it has remained with its original owner ever since and has accumulated only 10,210 kilometers. The car retains its matching-numbers M64/04 3.8-liter engine and is accompanied by original delivery documentation detailing its factory configuration.

With its rarity, unusual factory specification, single-owner history, and exceptionally low mileage, this Carrera RS 3.8 represents one of the most significant collectible 964-generation Porsches to reach the market.

Source: RM Sotheby’s