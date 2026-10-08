McLaren has confirmed that it is accepting final orders for the 750S ahead of the supercar’s scheduled production retirement in 2027, bringing an end to a decade of development that began with the introduction of the 720S in 2017. The decision marks the approaching conclusion of one of McLaren’s most significant modern supercar platforms. The architecture has underpinned the 720S, the more powerful 750S and limited-production derivatives, including the track-focused 765LT and exclusive 788HS.

McLaren 750S Ends a Decade That Began With the 720S

Introduced in 2017, the McLaren 720S established a new generation of lightweight, V8-powered supercars for the British manufacturer. Its design and engineering incorporated aerodynamic principles and lightweight construction that would influence subsequent McLaren models. The underlying platform also provided the basis for competition cars that achieved victories in international GT racing and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Among its early honors were Top Gear Performance Car of the Year and Evo Car of the Year in 2017, followed by Road & Track Performance Car of the Year in 2018 and the World Performance Car award at the 2019 World Car Awards.

McLaren 750S Engine, Performance and Weight

The 750S represented a substantial engineering revision of the 720S rather than an entirely new vehicle architecture. According to McLaren, approximately 30 percent of the 750S’s components were either new or modified compared with its predecessor. The resulting supercar produces 740 bhp and has a quoted dry weight of 2,815 pounds. McLaren identifies both increased power and reduced weight as important advances over the 720S, alongside improved performance.

McLaren Special Operations Continues 750S Personalization

Customers placing final orders for the 750S can still specify their vehicles through McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the manufacturer’s bespoke personalization division. MSO allows buyers to commission individual finishes and specifications, offering a level of customization beyond the standard vehicle configuration. Two examples are the 750S with 3-7-59 Theme and Project Viva by MSO. Both illustrate the possibilities available to customers seeking more individualized vehicles.

McLaren 765LT and 788HS Extend the Platform’s Legacy

Among the best-known is the McLaren 765LT, a track-focused derivative that received several industry honors, including Robb Report’s Best Supercar of the Year award in 2021. The 765LT also received a Sport Auto-AWARD in 2022 in the category for series-production convertibles and roadsters priced above €150,000.

McLaren 750S and 720S Awards

The 720S established the platform’s early reputation, but McLaren’s supplied awards record also includes recognition earned after the 750S entered the lineup.

Awards listed for 2024 include Top Gear Speed Week Winner, Top Gear Performance Car of the Year, GTspirit Car of the Year and CarBuzz Performance Car of the Year.

Further honors in 2025 included Robb Report Car of the Year, Robb Report Best of the Best Supercar and Drivers Union Automotive Awards Best Supercar. The Drivers Union award is also listed for 2026.

These later honors appear under the 720S heading in McLaren’s supplied material, despite their dates following the introduction of the 750S. The specific model associated with each later award requires confirmation before publication.

Taken together, the awards history illustrates the platform’s sustained recognition across multiple generations and derivatives.

When Will McLaren 750S Production End?

McLaren has confirmed that final orders are being accepted and that 750S production will conclude in 2027. However, the company has not specified how many additional vehicles will be manufactured, when the final order book will close or whether production will continue throughout 2027.

Looking ahead

The 750S’s retirement will close a significant chapter in McLaren’s modern supercar history. From the 720S’s introduction in 2017 to the 750S’s scheduled departure in 2027, the platform has supported successive generations of high-performance road cars, track-focused derivatives and international racing programs. For enthusiasts, the end of production marks the conclusion of the lightweight V8 supercar lineage that began with the 720S.

Details

Category Details Manufacturer McLaren Automotive Model McLaren 750S Predecessor McLaren 720S 720S introduction 2017 750S introduction 2023 Final orders Now being accepted Production end 2027 Power 740 bhp Dry weight 2,815 lb Component revisions 30% new or changed Personalization McLaren Special Operations Related models 765LT, 788HS 788HS production 200 examples planned Final order deadline Not disclosed Replacement model Not announced Pricing Not provided

Above contents © 2026 McLaren Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁