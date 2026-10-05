Gran Premio Storico d’Italia Invades Mugello!

The inaugural Gran Premio Storico d’Italia made an emphatic debut at Mugello. Organized by HVM Racing from 2–4 October in collaboration with Ferrari Corse Clienti and under the auspices of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the event drew enthusiastic crowds throughout the weekend.

HVM brought to Italy the formula that has made its KENNOL Grand Prix de France Historique a success: a mix of Formula 1 demonstrations with celebrated drivers and serious competition for historic racing machinery.

The undisputed centerpiece was “Scuderia Ferrari – Golden Age: 1996–2006,” a celebration of the most successful decade in Ferrari’s Formula 1 history — five drivers’ championships, six constructors’ titles and 87 Grand Prix victories. Mugello was an especially fitting stage. For years Ferrari’s preferred testing ground, it was also the place to hear these cars as they were intended: at speed.

On Saturday and Sunday, a remarkable group of former Ferrari drivers took to the circuit: René Arnoux in the 412 T2, Eddie Irvine in the F399, Nicola Larini in the F1-2000, Stefan Johansson in the F2001, Mika Salo in the F2002, Giancarlo Fisichella in the F2003-GA, Andrea Bertolini in the F2004, Antonio Giovinazzi in the F2005 and Luca Badoer in the 248 F1. Gerhard Berger joined them on Sunday in an F2004.

The sound alone was worth the trip. The V10s echoed through the Mugello valley, joined by the V12 of the 412 T2 and the V8 of the 248 F1, carrying from the grandstands into the Tuscan hills. It was the soundtrack of Ferrari’s Schumacher era, and one Formula 1 has not heard in nearly two decades. For younger spectators it was a revelation; for those who remembered it, an emotional reunion.

“The throttle just never ran out!” said Nicola Larini after climbing from the cockpit. “Getting back into a car with that kind of power after 30 years gets to you. Even though we only did a few laps, I could floor it. It’s huge.”

Eddie Irvine was characteristically succinct: “The car is very nervous, and so am I!”

Mugello also brought back memories for drivers who had logged countless testing miles there. Giancarlo Fisichella and Stefan Johansson both rate it among the world’s finest circuits. Luca Badoer returned to a track he joked he had once “worn out,” while Mika Salo recalled the long days of testing that invariably guaranteed a good night’s sleep. Above all, the former Ferrari drivers spoke of the tifosi, who turned out in force.

“To come back as a Ferrari driver to the Italian fans always feels great,” said Gerhard Berger. “And this show reminds everybody of the great champion Michael Schumacher.”

The bond with Maranello remains strong. Several of Ferrari’s former non-Italian drivers addressed the crowd in Italian, including René Arnoux, who took the microphone on Sunday to thank the tifosi and remind them that without the fans, drivers and teams would not exist.

The Ferrari contingent was joined by fellow former Grand Prix drivers Philippe Alliot, Mauro Baldi, Thierry Boutsen, Pierluigi Martini, Riccardo Patrese and Emanuele Pirro. Between them was an extraordinary depth of experience. Patrese held the record for Formula 1 starts for many years, while Alliot, Baldi, Martini and Pirro are Le Mans winners, as are Johansson and Giovinazzi.

It was a gathering that extended well beyond Formula 1. Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, was among those who made the trip to Mugello, describing it simply as “a superb grid.”

Results

Historic Grand Prix Car Association (HGPCA)

Pre-1966 F1

Miles Griffiths (Lotus 16) completed a clean sweep in the front-engined class, beating Mark Shaw’s Scarab-Offenhauser on both occasions. The rear-engined races were shared between the Cooper T53s of Tom Waterfield and Will Nuthall, the latter edging Sunday’s encounter by just 0.060s. The Prancing Horse made its presence felt too: Richard Wilson took his 1960 Ferrari 246 Dino onto the podium in front-engined race 2, while Joe Colasacco set the fastest lap of rear-engined race 1 in the 1965 Ferrari 1512.

Masters Racing Legends

F1 from 1966 to 1985

Werner d’Ansembourg (1980 Williams FW07C) was in a class of his own, claiming both wins and both fastest laps, with Steve Brooks’ Lotus 91 runner-up each time. Joe Macari (Tyrrell 012) and James Hagan (Tyrrell 011B) completed the respective podiums.

BOSS GP

F1, IndyCar, World Series 3.5 from 1990 to 2020

Mattia Pasini (Dallara GP2/11) did the double. Fastest lap of the weekend went to Ingo Gerstl, who lapped at an average of 208 km/h in a 2006 Toro Rosso STR1, a contemporary of the last golden-era Ferraris.

Master Endurance Legends 1 & 2

Prototypes and GT cars from 1995 to 2019

Keith Frieser (Zytek 09) also did the double, heading the Ferrer-Aza/Muller Dallara-Corvette home in both races.

F2 Classic Interseries

F2 from 1967 to 1978

The man behind the event led from the front on Saturday: Laurent Vallery-Masson won race 1 in his March 77B, holding off Mark Dwyer by 0.446s, with Gianluigi Candiani just 0.631s adrift. Matthew Wrigley (March 782) took Sunday’s race.

F3 Classic Interseries

F3 from 1971 to 1984

Sunday produced the closest finish of the weekend, Frédéric Lajoux (March 793) taking the win by just 0.014s from Eric Martin (Martini MK39), with the top 3 separated by 0.441s. Lajoux inherited victory after Alexander Weiss (Ralt RT3), winner of race 1 and first past the chequered flag, was disqualified.

Historic F3 1000cc & F. Ford

F. Ford and F3 from 1964 to 1970

Saturday winner François Belle (Lola T540E) was pipped on Sunday by Austin Widmer (Brabham BT21), by just 0.065s, with the top 3 crossing the line within a second of each other.

Historic Formula Junior : Lurani Trophy

F. Junior from 1958 to 1963

The biggest grid of the weekend, 44 cars strong, saw Lotus drivers Patrick d’Aubreby and Andrew Hibberd finish 1-2 in both races, the Briton turning the tables on Sunday.

Gallery

Above contents © 2026 Gran Premio Storico reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

#GranPremioStorico #Mugello #Ferrari #ScuderiaFerrari #Formula1 #HistoricRacing #Motorsport #ClassicRacing #MichaelSchumacher #Tifosi