Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 2017 Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of just 25 examples recreated by Aston Martin Works between 2017 and 2018. Numbered 0219/L, it is the second car produced in the continuation series, which faithfully revived the engineering and construction principles of the original DB4 GT Lightweight while incorporating modern technology and selected competition-focused modifications.

The original DB4 GT debuted at the 1959 London Motor Show, building upon the standard DB4 with a shorter wheelbase, reduced overall dimensions, lightweight aluminum bodywork, and a more powerful engine. Of the 75 examples produced through 1963, just eight received the additional lightweight treatment, making them among the most desirable competition-oriented Aston Martins of the period. Announced in late 2016, the continuation program carried this heritage forward with 25 track-focused examples constructed using traditional techniques.

Built using Touring’s Superleggera construction method, chassis 0219/L combines a steel platform chassis and tubular framework with hand-beaten aluminum body panels. Its green finish is complemented by white vinyl racing roundels, a hood scoop, mesh grille, faired-in Lucas headlights, and auxiliary front spotlights. The car rides on 15-inch peg-drive Minilite wheels secured by three-eared knock-offs and fitted with Avon tires. Braking is provided by four-wheel discs, featuring Alcon calipers at the front and Girling units at the rear. Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering and adjustable coilover suspension were added during subsequent modifications.

Power comes from a 4.2-liter dual-overhead-cam inline-six, an enlarged development of the original DB4 GT’s 3.7-liter engine. Its aluminum construction, hemispherical combustion chambers, and dual-plug ignition retain the fundamental character of the original powerplant. In September 2018, Pennsylvania-based Steel Wings modified the engine with electronic fuel injection, replacing the factory triple Weber carburetors. Dyno testing following the conversion recorded 397.4 horsepower and 377.9 lb-ft of torque. A Tremec five-speed manual transmission replaced the original four-speed dog-engagement gearbox, accompanied by a Tilton twin-plate clutch and Quaife differential.

The left-hand-drive cockpit features low-back bucket seats trimmed in green leather and checked cloth, replacing the original Tillett carbon-fiber racing seats. Additional modifications include air conditioning, a roll bar in place of the factory continuation car’s full roll cage, and Schroth six-point harnesses. Smiths instrumentation, a riveted wood-rimmed steering wheel, and drilled pedals preserve the period competition atmosphere.

Threshold identification plates confirm its position as the second of 25 continuation cars, with chassis numbering continuing from the original production sequence. Accompanying the sale is an extensive collection of removed components, including the original four-speed transmission, carburetors, Tillett seats, four wire wheels, roll cage, and differential components. This provides valuable flexibility for future restoration or alternative configuration.

Combining exceptionally limited production, traditional Aston Martin craftsmanship, and substantial competition-oriented engineering, this DB4 GT Continuation occupies an unusual position between historic recreation and modernized rally machine.

Source: Bring a Trailer