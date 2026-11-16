FOR SALE: 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

The Ferrari 250 series established Maranello as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-performance grand touring cars, combining competition-bred engineering with some of the most celebrated automotive designs of the 1950s and 1960s. However, the range’s emphasis on performance often came at the expense of comfort. The 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso changed that equation, introducing a more sophisticated interpretation of the 250 formula without sacrificing its sporting character. Introduced at the 1962 Paris Motor Show, the 250 GT Lusso was Ferrari’s final road-oriented model in the 250 family. Its design was entrusted to Pininfarina, with Scaglietti responsible for construction of the steel bodywork, incorporating aluminum opening panels.

Offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso is the 125th of just 350 examples produced during an 18-month production run. Completed on October 19, 1963, chassis 5117 was delivered new to Gioacchino Veri in Rome before passing through European ownership and arriving in the United States in 1970 through Luigi Chinetti Motors.

Its subsequent history includes a notable period under Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson, who acquired the Ferrari in 1998 and commissioned a comprehensive refurbishment by Grand Prix Motors in 2000. The work included a color change from its earlier finishes to the current Pino Verde Metallizzato, complemented by a Tobacco leather interior. Following further attention from Ferrari specialist Greg Jones, the car appeared at the 2009 Cavallino Classic and Meadowbrook Concours d’Elegance. It received Ferrari Classiche certification in 2011 and later participated in the 2014 FCA Ferraris on Oak Street Concours d’Elegance in Chicago.

The elegant fastback silhouette features a low-profile nose, distinctive egg-crate grille and Kamm-style rear treatment with an integrated spoiler. This example further distinguishes itself with Marchal driving lights, a three-piece front bumper, quad exhaust outlets and 15-inch Borrani wire wheels secured by three-eared knock-offs. The chassis combines independent double-wishbone front suspension with a solid rear axle, Koni shock absorbers and coil springs. Vacuum-assisted Dunlop four-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power, while Michelin XVS tires complete the mechanical specification.

Inside, the Tobacco leather upholstery covers fixed-back bucket seats, complemented by a matching center console, rear luggage shelf and door panels. A wood-rimmed steering wheel and centrally positioned Veglia instrumentation preserve the period-correct grand touring atmosphere. The five-digit odometer currently displays approximately 30,000 kilometers, or 19,000 miles.

Power comes from Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 3.0-liter Colombo V12, featuring an aluminum block and cylinder heads, triple Weber carburetors, and dual ignition coils and distributors. Drive is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and replacement limited-slip differential.

With its limited production, Ferrari Classiche certification, documented international history and association with Reggie Jackson, chassis 5117 represents an especially interesting example of the 250 GT Lusso. More than six decades after its introduction, it continues to demonstrate how Ferrari successfully combined competition-derived engineering with the refinement expected of an exclusive Italian grand tourer.

Source: Bring a Trailer