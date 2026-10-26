Auction News: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Introduced at the 1957 Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster remains one of the most celebrated sports cars ever produced. Combining breathtaking styling, advanced engineering, and exceptional performance, the Roadster represented the pinnacle of postwar German automotive craftsmanship.

Developed from the legendary 300 SL Gullwing coupe, the Roadster replaced its distinctive upward-opening doors with conventional doors and a folding convertible top. Its elegant proportions, sculpted fenders, and signature Mercedes grille created a timeless design that continues to captivate collectors.

Beneath its long hood sat a 3.0-liter inline-six engine featuring groundbreaking mechanical direct fuel injection, producing approximately 215 horsepower. Capable of reaching speeds approaching 155 mph, the 300 SL Roadster ranked among the fastest production automobiles of its era. An improved rear suspension also delivered more predictable handling than its Gullwing predecessor.

Produced between 1957 and 1963, just 1,858 examples were built, ensuring its enduring exclusivity. Today, the 300 SL Roadster commands extraordinary prices at prestigious collector-car auctions, reflecting its historical significance and desirability.

More than a beautiful convertible, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster embodies an extraordinary marriage of motorsport heritage, technical innovation, and timeless elegance—a masterpiece of automotive design that remains as compelling today as it was nearly seven decades ago.

Provenance

Donald H. Andrews, Jr., Boca Raton, Florida (acquired new in 1963)

Michael Hall, California (acquired circa 1970s)

Courtland J. Cross, New London, New Hampshire (acquired by 1984)

Private Collection, New Jersey (acquired in 1987)

Bernard Glieberman, West Bloomfield, Michigan (acquired by 1990)

Private Collection, Texas (acquired via Symbolic Motor Company in 2001)

Current Owner (acquired from the above)

Highlights

A Rare Disc-Brake, Alloy-Block Example Retaining Its Original Engine per Build Card

1 of 218 300 SL Roadsters Fitted from New with the Coveted Alloy Engine Block

Well-Documented Provenance Includes Several Noted American Collectors

Accompanied by Rarely Seen Dealer Purchase Paperwork and Original Window Sticker

Offered with Hardtop, Tool Kit, and Original Two-Piece Karl Baisch Fitted Luggage Set

Concours Restoration Completed by the Renowned Bob Smith Coachworks.

More info

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Above Text © 2026 Gooding Christies, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

Above Photos © 2026 Peter Kappan

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