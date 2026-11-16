Alfa Romeo and Maserati are marking the first anniversary of BOTTEGAFUORISERIE, their joint bespoke automotive initiative, with expanded customization programs, special-edition supercars and plans for new performance models. Established on November 4, 2025, the operation combines the two Italian manufacturers’ expertise in coachbuilding, personalization, heritage preservation and motorsport.

Operating across Modena, Turin and Arese, BOTTEGAFUORISERIE has spent its first year developing exclusive vehicles while strengthening both brands’ relationships with collectors and customers. Its next projects include a new Alfa Romeo creation and a Maserati GT4 racing car scheduled to debut in 2028.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati Bespoke Supercars

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has become a centerpiece of the initiative, appearing in several distinctive customer configurations. Highlights include the exposed matte-carbon-fiber “Perla Nera,” a green example inspired by historic Alfa Romeo models, and a Rosso Villa d’Este car delivered in Austin, Texas, featuring a white stripe and racing number 14.

Maserati’s contributions include the track-focused MCXtrema, GT2 Stradale “Tribute to MC12” and MCPURA Cielo Tributo 1926. These projects demonstrate the program’s emphasis on limited-production vehicles and individualized specifications.

Maserati Fuoriserie Customization Expands in 2026

Maserati reported that one in four vehicles ordered during 2026 featured Fuoriserie personalization, with the GT2 Stradale recording particularly strong demand. According to the manufacturer, 80% of GT2 Stradale customers selected bespoke colors or special interior and exterior finishes.

Maserati also reported that sales of one-off creations increased by more than 500% compared with previous years, driven largely by the MCPURA and GT2 Stradale. The customization offering expanded across the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio ranges.

Maserati GT4 Racing Debut Planned for 2028

Motorsport remains central to the initiative, with Maserati developing a GT4 competition car based on the new GranTurismo. Previewed at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Project GT4 is scheduled to make its racing debut in 2028, complementing the existing Maserati GT2 program.

The company also introduced commemorative GT2 and GT2 Stradale liveries inspired by the Maserati 250F and 1958 Eldorado, connecting its racing heritage with contemporary competition machinery.

Maserati Classiche and Alfa Romeo Heritage Programs

Heritage preservation has also progressed, with Maserati Classiche surpassing 100 Certificates of Authenticity in 2026. The milestone certificate went to the 1959 Maserati 3500 GT Convertibile Vignale Prototype, while Alfa Romeo’s museum in Arese marked its 50th anniversary.

Facts

Initiative BOTTEGAFUORISERIE Manufacturers Alfa Romeo and Maserati Established November 4, 2025 Locations Modena, Turin and Arese GT4 racing debut Planned for 2028 Fuoriserie orders in 2026 One in four Maseratis GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie take-up 80% of customers Maserati Classiche certificates More than 100 in 2026

BOTTEGAFUORISERIE brings Alfa Romeo and Maserati’s bespoke manufacturing, historic preservation and racing activities under a shared initiative. For collectors, the expanding personalization and certification programs are particularly relevant, while the planned GT4 racer signals Maserati’s continued commitment to customer motorsport.

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁