1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Spezial Roadster Heads to Auction

The Mercedes-Benz 500 K represents one of the defining expressions of pre-war German automotive engineering, combining supercharged performance with imposing proportions and coachbuilt elegance. An example described as a “Spezial Roadster” in the style of Sindelfingen is scheduled to cross the auction block at Broad Arrow Auctions’ Las Vegas sale on October 31, 2026, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a car inspired by one of the marque’s most celebrated designs.

The car carries chassis number 105179 and matching engine number 105179. It is listed with 74,312 miles and left-hand-drive configuration. Broad Arrow’s estimate is $1.8 million to $2.3 million, reflecting the model’s historical significance and the enduring demand for coachwork influenced by Mercedes-Benz’s pre-war flagship automobiles.

When Mercedes-Benz introduced the 500 K in 1934, it established a new benchmark for high-performance luxury motoring. Its 5,018 cc inline-eight engine produced approximately 100 horsepower in naturally aspirated operation, rising to around 160 horsepower when its mechanically driven Roots-type supercharger engaged. The K designation referred to Kompressor, the German term for supercharger.

The powertrain was engineered for effortless high-speed touring rather than outright competition. A four-speed manual gearbox with an overdrive fourth gear, sophisticated chassis engineering, and substantial hydraulic drum brakes helped make the 500 K a technically advanced automobile for its era. Its long bonnet, prominent exhaust pipes, and sweeping bodywork communicated the performance beneath its imposing exterior.

The car’s defining feature is its hand-built, long-tail roadster bodywork, inspired by the work of Mercedes-Benz’s renowned Sindelfingen coachworks. The original Special Roadster was among the most exclusive variants of the 500 K range, distinguished by its dramatically elongated bonnet, sculpted fenders, low windscreen, and tapering rear profile. Only 29 Special Roadsters were built on the 500 K and 540 K chassis combined, underscoring the rarity of the original factory-bodied cars.

According to the available listing information, this example benefits from an extensive restoration, including a rebuilt supercharged engine reportedly enlarged to approximately 5.1 liters. Its matching-number engine and chassis, retained four-speed gearbox with overdrive, and restored mechanical components add technical interest. The car has also reportedly received multiple concours awards, including Best in Show honors at several events in 2019.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions