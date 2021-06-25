Iconic Rush Drummer Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Heads to Auction

World-famous rock drummer and lyricist Neil Peart’s classic car collection will feature at the upcoming Gooding & Company 17th annual Pebble Beach Auction. The legendary musician classic cars collection, affectionately known as the “Silver Surfers,” will be auctioned during the upcoming two-day sale planned for August 13-14, 2021.

Neil Peart is recognized as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Peart had a very distinguished career as the drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush. Peart’s musical genius helped Rush gain global success and establish its legacy in the history of rock and roll.

His musical career endured nearly five decades, inspiring many young aspiring musicians and fellow rock artists. In 2013, he and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Throughout his musical career, he also received many other awards and honors, including the country’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Canada.

Neil’s lyrics, books, and articles in various publications revealed his great intellect. When he was not working in and for the band, Neil was a prolific writer who constantly honed his craft. His lyrics encompass various topics, including science, literature, philosophy, mixed with his own life experiences, which his fans dubbed him “The Professor.”

Cars were one of Peart’s lifelong passions. And his love and passion compelled his quest to discover everything he could about automobiles. For years, he dreamt of owning classic cars. His first purchase was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, and upon acquisition, he exclaimed that he’s dreamt of owning one since he was a boy. When he was finally able to acquire quality classic cars, he slowly grew his collection until his dream “Silver Surfers” collection was deemed complete. Sadly, Mr. Peart passed away on January 7, 2020, after battling brain cancer for three and a half years.

Regarding the name of his collection, Peart once wrote:

“The title ‘Silver Surfers’ for my collection of cars occurred to me while driving the DB5 up and down the Pacific Ocean. Because it felt right to me, I guess – the idea that I was just one of the wave riders.

It was during one of these drives when out of nowhere, it just occurred to me that the color of the ocean had influenced the silver palette of the collection. What other color looks as good in a blue photo? Not black, not white – silver. And a fortunate risk for the framers’ art, too: silver frames.”

Here’s a preview of Neil Peart Estate Car Collection the ‘Silver surfers’

1964 Aston Martin DB5

Estimate: $650,000-$725,000

The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most recognizable and admired grand touring cars of all time.

The DB5 is both sporty and elegant and its fame was elevated by its link to the international spy, James Bond, which was portrayed by Sir Sean Connery.

The Aston Martin DB5, chassis DB5/1690/R, is one of around 1,000 units made and was acquired by the consignor in 2009. It possesses a gorgeous Silver Birch metallic finish matched with a navy blue leather interior. Also, it features a five-speed ZF gearbox, as well as period-correct alloy-rimmed Borrani wire wheels.

1964 Shelby Cobra 286

Estimate: $900,000-$1,000,000

Mr. Peart purchased the beautiful 1964 Shelby Cobra 286, chassis CSX2234, in 2015 to be the centerpiece of his beloved collection.

In the mid-2000s, the example went through a comprehensive restoration and has proved itself to be remarkably intact before restoration began. The example features the coveted Ford 289 V-8 engine with rack-and-pinion steering.

The CSX2234 displays an all-black livery finish matched with chrome wire wheels and side exhaust. As one of the most popular, powerful, and desirable sports cars ever built, the Cobra was definitely the pride in Mr. Peart’s collection of iconic sports cars.

1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S

Estimate: $1,200,000-$1,500,000

When the Lamborghini Miura was released, it was the fastest production vehicle and is often dubbed as the world’s first true supercar.

The stunning coachwork was done by Marcello Gandini from the Gruppo Bertone and housed a mid-mounted transverse V-12 with an impressively low overall height of just 41 inches.

The Miura is arguably one of the most beautiful production cars ever made, and this particular Lamborghini Miura, chassis 4042, is finished in silver with a black interior. The sports car is equipped with air-conditioning and styled with Campagnolo cast alloy wheels.

1965 Maserati Mistral Spider

Estimate: $575,000-$650,000

Maserati upgraded their very successful 3500 GT line for the 1963 model year with a completely new model: the Mistral.

Pietro Frua designed the Mistral and provided it with sophisticated and modern lines.

During its eight-year production run, there were a total of 953 Mistrals produced, with only 125 of them were made as Spider convertibles.

Mr. Peart’s Maserati Mistral Spider, chassis AM109/S*049*, was constructed in 1965 and was subsequently sold by renowned exotic car importer Hoffman Motors from New York City.

Under Mr. Peart’s ownership, the car underwent a comprehensive restoration which was entrusted to Ken Lovejoy from Boulder Creek, California. It features a silver metallic finish matched with an oxblood leather interior and has been maintained in exquisite condition.

1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Liter Coupe

Estimate: $140,000-$160,000

The Jaguar E-Type Series 1, chassis 890630, displays an Opalescent Silver finish matched with a red leather interior.

During its lifetime, it has been given some thoughtful upgrades including a lightweight flywheel, Tremec five-speed gearbox, uprated suspension components, and Wilwood disc brakes. It is unquestionably one of the most beautifully styled and maintained roadgoing Jaguars of all time.

1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe

Estimate: $250,000-$300,000

Automotive stylist Giorgetto Giugiaro designed the Ghibli and is acknowledged to be one of his greatest works. It features hidden headlights, angular lines, and a dramatically sloping roofline.

Only 425 units of the Ghibli were produced and the example, chassis AM 115 49 2428, features a silver metallic finish with a tan leather interior. This Ghibli is fitted with correct Campagnolo center-lock alloy wheels, and it joined Mr. Peart’s “Silver Surfers” collection when it was imported from Europe in 2013.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe

Estimate: $150,000-$180,000

The example in Mr. Peart’s collection is a 1963 326/340 hp coupe, which is the only model year to offer the iconic split rear window.

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe, chassis 30837S109652, is equipped with a four-speed manual gearbox and displays a silver finish with a red vinyl interior.

Before it was acquired by Mr. Peart in 2011, it underwent an extensive restoration. The C2 Corvette has gorgeous design, proportions, and stance, making it one of the greatest models General Motors have released in terms of design.

Gooding & Company President and Founder David Gooding stated:

“We are beyond honored and humbled to be entrusted with the sale of Mr. Peart’s beloved collection of classic cars. Neil Peart touched the lives of so many through his groundbreaking career in music, including my own, and we are confident that his personal curation of classic cars will resonate with passionate collectors, finding them new homes with the same appreciation for them as the icon himself held.”

