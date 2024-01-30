The iconic 300 SL Roadster needs no introduction, as it is one of the most coveted and revered sports cars ever produced. This particular car is one of the most original, well-preserved 300 SLs of any type in existence, chassis 198.042.7500348. This extremely rare factory Rudge-wheel Roadster is one of less than 30 produced and is believed by the consignor to retain most of its original paint, along with its original interior, soft top, and countless other rarely seen details. This Roadster has had just three owners from new, and was retained by its second owner for a remarkable 54 years.

Highlights

Highly Sought-After as One of Fewer than 30 Factory Rudge-Wheel Roadsters Produced.

Remarkably Original Example – Believed to Retain Original Paint, Interior, Soft Top and Countless Other Details

Just Three Owners from New and Retained by Its Second Owner for 54 Years.

Meticulous, Documented Work Performed by 300 SL Specialists HK Engineering, Including Rebuilds of Engine, Gearbox, Rear End and Suspension

Retains Matching-Numbers Engine, Body, Chassis, Steering Box, Rear End, and Front Axles per Copy of Factory Build Record.

Accompanied by Hepco Fitted Luggage, Manuals, Jack, Tool Kit, Second Set of Date-Stamped Rudge Wheels, Spare Injection Pump, and Rare Mercedes-Benz Onboard Spares Kit.

Mechanical restoration

In its current ownership, this 300 SL received a painstakingly careful mechanical restoration undertaken by 300 SL specialists at HK Engineering, who went to great lengths to preserve the original finishes in the engine compartment and other areas. The Roadster is resplendent in Silbergrau Metallic (Silver-Gray Metallic) with a Rot (Red Leather) interior and Schwarz (Black) soft top. The car is accompanied by Hepco-fitted luggage, manuals, a jack, a tool kit, a second set of date-stamped Rudge wheels, a spare injection pump, and a rare factory onboard parts kit. It also retains its matching-numbers engine, body, chassis, steering box, rear end, and front axles, per a copy of its Mercedes-Benz data card.

The sheer number of this Roadster’s astonishing attributes make it an automobile of true historical import and extreme rarity. Those fortunate enough to view this singular 300 SL Roadster in person will be highly rewarded, and those placing a bid may have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire an automotive treasure, the likes of which may never be seen again.

Technical Specs

2,996 CC SOHC Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Bosch Mechanical Fuel Injection

240 BHP at 6,200 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Hydraulic Drum Brakes

Front Independent Double-Wishbone Suspension with Coil Springs

Rear Swing-Axle Suspension with Coil Springs

Available now

All photos © 2024 Peter Singhof, courtesy of Gooding & Co