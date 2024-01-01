This Rare 1967 Corvette L88 Is Expected To Fetch More Than $3 Million At Auction

The L88 was a special option package developed under the direction of Zora Arkus-Duntov, director of GM’s performance division. First introduced in 1967, the L88 Corvette featured a highly modified version of Chevy’s 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine. Although this engine received a factory horsepower rating of 435, actual engine output was somewhere between 540 and 580 horsepower, giving the “stock” L88 enough power to run a quarter-mile in the high-11-second range!

There were a few L88 Corvettes purchased in 1968 and 1969 as street cars. Others were purchased by collectors or non-race enthusiasts after the cars were “retired” from racing. These cars were restored and maintained, and have become some of the most sought-after Corvettes of all time. In fact, four-of-the-top-five most expensive Corvettes ever sold at auction were L88 models.

The L88 is the “cream of the crop” for serious car collectors around the world. Between 1967 and 1969, a total of just 216 units were produced – 20 in 1967, 80 in 1968 and 116 in 1969. Their limited availability only adds to their exclusivity, as does the incredible story behind these amazing machines.

On January 13, Mecum Auctions will be auctioning one of only 20 L88 Corvettes produced in 1967 and the only one that came finished in Rally Red with a matching red interior. Retired GM executive Tom Hill, mentioning the drag racing history of this L88, stated that it underwent complete restoration by the Naber brothers in Houston.

Regarding documentation, Hill refers to a thick loose-leaf binder containing the car’s tank sticker. He mentioned the good condition of this tank sticker, highlighting that many others are often faded or damaged, especially those from convertibles exposed more to the elements.

The rarity and provenance of 1967 Corvette L88s, particularly ones like this, make them seldom available in the collector-car marketplace, presenting a unique chance to acquire one of the rarest Corvettes.

Source: Mecum Auctions