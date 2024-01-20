Gooding & Company to auction selections from the Peter Mullin Collection

Amelia Island Auction

Gooding & Company holds the unique honor and privilege of presenting 20 lots from the Peter Mullin Collection at its upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, taking place on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1.

Oxnard Auction

Gooding & Company will also hold a standalone auction at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California this April, where it will present an additional assortment of vehicle and automobilia lots from the venerable collection. Additional details on the forthcoming auction will be announced in coming weeks.

Peter Mullin

Respected visionary Peter Mullin was deeply revered in the collector car world, not only for his world-renowned collection of the finest and most exquisite French and European automobiles but also for his enduring legacy as a philanthropist and distinguished businessman. Mr. Mullin’s appreciation, enthusiasm and knowledge of prewar French and Art Deco cars were simply unprecedented in the industry and beyond.

Peter and his wife Merle together assembled one of the world’s foremost French car collections, which would go on to be displayed for all at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California. Between 2010 and 2024, this museum served as a mecca for collectors and enthusiasts, showcasing the pinnacles of Classic French automotive innovation and design.

David Gooding comments

“Peter Mullin was a dear friend and champion of Gooding & Company, so we are incredibly honored to have the responsibility of presenting his beloved collection to the next generation of conscientious custodians, who will no doubt treasure and cherish the thought and care that went into selecting each and every one of these cars,” said Gooding & Company President and Co-Founder, David Gooding.

Petersen Museum donations

Four of the Mullin collection’s most iconic vehicles have been donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum. The 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 CS “Teardrop,” the 1938 Hispano Suiza Dubonnet, the 1939 Delahaye 165 and the 1938 Delahaye 145 will now become part of the Petersen Automotive Museum, which Peter helped transform into the globally respected automotive institution it is today as part of a major overhaul a decade ago.

Merle Mullin comments

“Sharing these rolling sculptures and beautiful art with others was Peter’s truest passion, and the museum helped bring that vision to life,” said Merle Mullin, director of the Mullin Automotive Museum. “We are deeply indebted to our staff, docents, volunteers, visitors, and supporters who have dedicated their time and passion over the past 13 years. I hope past and first-time visitors will have a chance to say goodbye before we close.”

Final museum hours

The museum will be open on a limited basis through Saturday, February 10. Please visit mullinautomotivemuseum.com for opening dates and hours.

Amelia auction information

Dates: Thursday, February 29 at 3 p.m. EST, and Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Resort

Public Preview: Wednesday, February 28 through Friday, March 1

Bidder Registration: www.goodingco.com/register

Phone: +1.310.899.1960

Images above provided by © 2024 Gooding & Co, © 2022 Rex McAfee, and © 2024 Mullin Automotive Museum

