RM Sotheby’s To Auction A Collection Of 56 Porsches Finished In White

Dubbed as the ‘White Collection,’ is an extraordinary collection comprised of 56 Porsches finished in various shades of white. The collector behind this impressive assembly had a particular passion for Porsche cars, and the selection reflects his meticulous attention to detail and exclusivity. While most of the cars were sought after in top condition from various sources, a few were custom-ordered from the factory.

One notable aspect of the collection is that they were rarely driven. The owner maintained these cars diligently, with a dedicated collection manager ensuring they remained in pristine condition, regularly exercising them to maintain their operational health.

Cars listed part of the collection are priced from $40,000, with the majority falling within the $200,000 range. The collection also showcases some of the most exceptional Porsches ever manufactured, with seven potential candidates commanding seven-figure prices.

The White Collection represents the embodiment of Porsche passion and precision, where every car tells a unique story and reflects the owner’s unwavering commitment to collecting the finest Porsches. The collection is also set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s tomorrow, December 1, and on Saturday, December 2.