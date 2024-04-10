FOR SALE: 1971 Chevron B19

RMD is proud to present this 1971 Chevron B19 for sale. Click here to inquire on their website.
Key Features
- Genuine Chevron B19 with continuous and well documented history from new
- Highly successful in-period racing history including a win at the 1972 South African 6 Hours
- Recently completely overhauled and sold in 100% race-ready condition
- Fresh zero-miles Richardson FVC engine with good spares and current FIA HTP
- Eligible for all prime historic events such as Masters World Sportscars, Peter Auto’s CER1, Le Mans Classic, etc.
Specifications
• CHASSIS NUMBER: B19-71-30
• YEAR: 1971
• LOCATION: France
• CAR TYPE: Open Sportsracer
• LHD/RHD: RHD
• ROAD REG.: No
• COMP. READY: Yes
• FIA HTP: Yes
• INTERIOR COLOR: Alu
• EXTERIOR COLOR: Yellow, Blue & White
• PRICE: P.O.A.
Description
We are pleased to offer this genuine and immaculate 1971 Chevron B19 – chassis B19-71-30 – for sale.
The Chevron B19 was designed and introduced by Chevron founder Derek Bennett at the beginning of 1971 and followed on from the successful B8 and B16 models. As before, the car was aimed firmly with the privateer in mind, with ease of maintenance and low running costs being vital factors in its design, as well as being a competitive alternative to rival manufacture’s Lola T210. As with preceding B16, the production B19s featured a similarly constructed chassis with fibreglass bodywork and typically an 1,800cc Cosworth FVC engine. Over the following months some 35 individual B19s would be built.
One does not often come across a B19 with unquestionable provenance and B19-71-30 is such a rare, genuine and extremely well documented car with continuous ownership history known from new evidenced by its accompanying Allen Brown’s Oldracingcars dossier. 71-30 also boasts excellent international in-period race results including a 1st overall finish at the 1972 South Africa 6 hours.
The car – bought by its current owner in 2018 (full ownership history can be seen below in the history section) – has always been maintained with no expense spared, is now freshly prepared and comes with FIA HTP papers valid until end of 2025. Its 1800cc Cosworth FVC engine is a fresh, zero km and ECO-Fuel compliant unit recently rebuilt by specialist Geoff Richardson. The car was fully gone through in 2023 including new brake discs and rebuild of the KONI shock absorbers while it was also freshly repainted in its original yellow with a blue centre stripe between two white stripes ‘RAYS’ sponsorship livery. As such, B19-71-30 is sold in 100% race-ready condition with all date-related items current (fuel cell up to 2027) and nothing further to spend.
The car also comes with good spares consisting of 2 sets of spare wheels, a set of rims, +/- 10 gear-ratios, installed pre-heater system, spare water radiator and 2 spare noses while a nose mould is available as an option.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a Chevron B19 with impeccable provenance in immaculate condition which is eligible for all prime istoric sports car races such as Le Mans Classic, Peter Auto’s CER1 and Masters World Sportscars.
History
Highlights:
- Highly successful B19 supplied new to Ray Abrahams in South Africa, and originally sporting the attractive ‘RAYS’ livery before returning to England to compete in the Martini Trophy round of the European 2 Litre Sports Car Championship with Richard Scott in 1972.
- After several owners in France during the 1970s, including Emile Elias, Chuck Graemiger, Lucien Rossiaud, Société Racing Organisation Course, Jacques Bringer, and Gerard Piroux, 71-30 returned to England once more and has been on track in full public view since 1981 with Richard Budge, Richard Piper, Steve Hodges and the current owner.
- Highly successful in period and in historic racing, winning the 1972 South African 6 Hours, 1999 Thundersports, 2004 Orwell Supersports class winner, and 2014 Martini Trophy series overall winner.
- Bought by the current owner in 2018, maintained with no expense spared and participated in Peter Auto’s CER1 race series as well as LeMans Classic 2022 and 2023.