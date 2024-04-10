FOR SALE: 1971 Chevron B19

• CHASSIS NUMBER: B19-71-30

• YEAR: 1971

• LOCATION: France

• CAR TYPE: Open Sportsracer

• LHD/RHD: RHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR: Alu

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Yellow, Blue & White

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are pleased to offer this genuine and immaculate 1971 Chevron B19 – chassis B19-71-30 – for sale.

The Chevron B19 was designed and introduced by Chevron founder Derek Bennett at the beginning of 1971 and followed on from the successful B8 and B16 models. As before, the car was aimed firmly with the privateer in mind, with ease of maintenance and low running costs being vital factors in its design, as well as being a competitive alternative to rival manufacture’s Lola T210. As with preceding B16, the production B19s featured a similarly constructed chassis with fibreglass bodywork and typically an 1,800cc Cosworth FVC engine. Over the following months some 35 individual B19s would be built.

One does not often come across a B19 with unquestionable provenance and B19-71-30 is such a rare, genuine and extremely well documented car with continuous ownership history known from new evidenced by its accompanying Allen Brown’s Oldracingcars dossier. 71-30 also boasts excellent international in-period race results including a 1st overall finish at the 1972 South Africa 6 hours.

The car – bought by its current owner in 2018 (full ownership history can be seen below in the history section) – has always been maintained with no expense spared, is now freshly prepared and comes with FIA HTP papers valid until end of 2025. Its 1800cc Cosworth FVC engine is a fresh, zero km and ECO-Fuel compliant unit recently rebuilt by specialist Geoff Richardson. The car was fully gone through in 2023 including new brake discs and rebuild of the KONI shock absorbers while it was also freshly repainted in its original yellow with a blue centre stripe between two white stripes ‘RAYS’ sponsorship livery. As such, B19-71-30 is sold in 100% race-ready condition with all date-related items current (fuel cell up to 2027) and nothing further to spend.

The car also comes with good spares consisting of 2 sets of spare wheels, a set of rims, +/- 10 gear-ratios, installed pre-heater system, spare water radiator and 2 spare noses while a nose mould is available as an option.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a Chevron B19 with impeccable provenance in immaculate condition which is eligible for all prime istoric sports car races such as Le Mans Classic, Peter Auto’s CER1 and Masters World Sportscars.

History