Jaguar E-Type: The Coolest Cat in Town

Each major automotive industry has its own fair share of icons, but there’s always one car standing above the others. For Great Britain, it just has to be the Jaguar E-Type.

Its arrival at the sports car scene in 1961 left the world in awe. It was a perfect car for a perfect decade of decadence – free love and an all-out cultural revolution. Icon of the Swinging Sixties and a perfect antihero car, the Jaguar E-type was an instant classic.

But, the E-Type was more than just a looker. Under the superficial visceral charm, the E-Type hid refined race-bred mechanics. The young and promising offspring of an honorable feline family, it was a street-going showcase of all Jaguar’s trackside accomplishments throughout the 1950s.

Ex Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight. Source Bonhams

Now, it’s hard to measure just how much of an impact the E-Type made in its golden years, but it’s safe to say that it changed luxurious sports cars forever.

Most importantly, the E-Type wasn’t, esoteric, low-volume, and unobtainable. As far as high-performance European exotics go, it was a people’s car, built in the tens of thousands.

Iconic as it is, the E-Type needs no special introduction, but its origin story and various accomplishments in the automotive world do. That being said, here’s everything you should know about the E-Type or the XK-E.

Background

In its post-WW2 era, Jaguar was struggling with steel shortages and luxury wasn’t Europe’s top priority, yet the company managed to survive and thrive further.

The first step towards new beginnings was a much-needed name change. In March 1945, Sir William Lyons and shareholders changed the eerily unfitting S. S. Cars Ltd. to a more optimistic Jaguar, after a SS 2½ Litre Saloon, the first car to bear the feline name.

The leaping cat soon found its place on the radiator grille of the Mark V, a post-war version of the SS 2½.

1937 Jaguar SS 2½-Litre Sports Saloon. Tim Scott ©2011 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Tim Scott ©2011 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Together with William Lyons, chief engineer William Heynes, Walter Hassan and Claude Baily constructed the XK engine, a novel dual overhead cam cast iron straight-six which soon turned into Jaguar’s backbone powerplant.

A new car followed the new engine design to utilize its full potential. In 1948, Jaguar introduced the XK120, a swooping sports car designed by William Heynes.

1949 Jaguar XK 120 Alloy Roadster. Ryan Merrill ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Thanks to the XK engine and an aerodynamic silhouette, the XK120 became the first production car to reach the speeds of 120 MPH, an incredible feat for the late 1940s.

Aiming the XK120 towards the upscale North American market, Jaguar delivered the first production drophead coupé to Hollywood superstar Clark Gable.

With the production car goals set and met, Jaguar was quick to reposition itself as the leading force in motorsports, in part due to the company’s wartime involvement in aircraft fabrication.

The XK120’s 1950 Le Mans effort gave Jaguar a general idea on how to win at the most famous endurance race in the world. In short, it was lightness and aerodynamics.

Duncan Hamilton, center, poses alongside his co-driver Tony Rolt and their wives after victory in the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans. Source: BBC America

A year later, in 1951 came the C-Type, winning the 24-hour race in its debut and again in 1953. On the 1953 C-Type, Jaguar employed knowledge from the aeronautic industry, equipping it with disc brakes jointly developed by Dunlop. This simple, yet effective solution was used on aircraft, and thanks to Jaguar, it found its way into the automotive industry.

The C-Type’s successor was named the D-Type and it was a further evolution of the two-time Le Mans winner. The new car went even further with a sheet alloy monocoque chassis,

The 1954 Le Mans debut didn’t go as planned for the D-Type despite being superior speeds, and neither did 1955 where Jaguar’s Le Mans triumph was overshadowed by motorsports’ most tragic accident.

Jaguar D-Type- Winner of the 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans, raced by Ecurie Ecosse. Patrick Ernzen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 1956, a privately-owned Ecuire Ecosse D-Type won the Le Mans, followed by an all-out domination in 1957, when five privateer D-Types won first four and sixth place at the famous event.

The same year, Jaguar faced a fire at its Brown Lane factory in Coventry, UK destroying a significant share of a planned limited run of the XKSS, a road-legal version of the D-Type aimed at the American market.

Playing a key role on the C-Type and D-Type, as well as the XKSS was Malcolm Sayer, an aerodynamicist who joined Jaguar after his wartime efforts for Bristol Aeroplane Company.

Steve McQueen’s 1956 Jaguar XKSS. Source: Concours Virtual

By employing his aeronautical know-how on automobiles, Sayer made a huge leap for Jaguar’s racing program, but with the era of D-Type’s dominance ending due to Le Mans rulebook changes for 1958, it became clear that the new car was bound to be created.

Jaguar E-Type Development

In 1956, Jaguar’s racing department began working on a project meant to replace the aging racing cars such as the Le Mans-winning D-Type, as well as the dated roadgoing XK140 flagship, a car based on the 1940s XK120.

The first prototype of a new, more modern car saw the light of day in 1957, and it was named E1A.

Jaguar E1A – Jaguar Heritage Trust

Jaguar E1A- Jaguar Heritage Trust

This experimental roadster was the first mule of an upcoming race car and having said that, it featured a monocoque chassis with fully independent suspension, an aluminum alloy body with no headlights and a 2.4-liter XK six-cylinder. This prototype was extensively tested by Norman Dewis, Ted Brookes, and Mike Hawthorn and finally scrapped.

The next E2A prototype was envisioned as a competition car with a steel monocoque chassis, an aluminum body and a 3.0-liter XK with a 5-speed gearbox.

The E2A was completed in 1960, just in time for the Le Mans, a high-stake testing ground for the newly developed independent rear suspension.

1960 Jaguar E2A. Source: Bonhams

Source: Bonhams

Source: Bonhams

The prototype was lent to Briggs Cunningham, who competed with Dan Gurney and Walt Hangsen behind the wheel. The E2A didn’t finish the race, but Cunningham persuaded Jaguar to give the car a 3.8-liter, so his team could campaign it in the United States. Across the Atlantic, the E2A had minor success, and in return, Jaguar’s engineers had the know-how to resume development.

As a result of experience gathered from the E1A and E2A concepts, the production E-Type was devised as a steel monocoque central section with a tubular steel front subframe. This construction method enabled the E-Type to be 198 lb lighter than the XK150, a car it replaced.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8-Litre Roadster. Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

The E-Type famously featured an all-round independent suspension. The front suspension was derived from the XK150, the final evolution of the XK120 sports car.

It comprised a single wishbone and a lower torsion bar, while the rear had transverse lower links, fixed-length driveshafts, and dual coil springs with Koni shock absorbers. Anti-roll bars were fitted both front and rear.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

The E-Type had rack and pinion steering and it was one of the rare road cars fitted with four power-assisted disc brakes.

Yet, unlike the outbound rear brake setup seen on the D-Type and the XK150, the rear brakes were inbound, placed on each side of the differential housing.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

This construction placed the differential, the brakes, and rear suspension into a single bolt-on frame, but also made the E-Type impractical as a racing car where work on the brakes was essential in the pits.

The 15x5K front and 15x5K½ rear wheels were equipped with 6.40×15 Dunlop RS5 and 6.50×15 Dunlop Racing R5, while the Series 1 had 185/15/SP41 Dunlops or 185/VR15 Pirelli Cinturato radials.

Darin Schnabel ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Jaguar E-Type: The Grand Debut

The E-Type debuted at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show as a Fixed Head Coupé, where it almost failed to show up as the displayed example was on press testing in the UK.

Source: Jaguar

Thanks to Jaguar’s PR Bob Berry who heroically drove the 9600 HP E-Type prototype from Coventry to Geneva, they made it to the fairground stand, less than half an hour before the scheduled unveiling ceremony.

Unsurprisingly, the E-Type raked in all imaginable accolades, including a particularly important one coming from Maranello.

Enzo Ferrari hailed Malcolm Sayer’s final E-Type design as the most beautiful car in the world. Looking back, knowing how relentlessly competitive Enzo was, this praise towards the competition means a lot today.

The demand to test drive the car was so big that Sir William Lyons employed the legendary test driver Norman Dewis to bring in another car, a roadster wearing number plates 77 RW. The late Dewis drove for eleven hours, 68 MPH with no motorways between Dover and Geneva.

Source: Jaguar

With such a stellar debut, Jaguar gave birth to yet another legendary cool cat. Between 1961 and 1974, the E-Type ran in three distinct and one transitional series and sold in around 70,000 examples, roughly 24,000 of them being roadsters.

That’s an impressive number for a technologically advanced European sports car, but unsurprising given the fact that the majority of E-Types were XK-Es or North American imports.

Jaguar E Type Series 1

Initially, all this beauty served one purpose: going fast, race car style. The first five hundred Series 1 E-Types had flat floor panels which were later designed to be more conventional and road-friendly by offering more legroom.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8-Litre Roadster. Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

At first, the Series 1 E-Type was powered by a 3.8-liter XK straight-6 with triple SU HD8 carburetors and a 4-speed Moss gearbox with synchromesh on all gears but the first.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

Starting from late 1964, Jaguar replaced the XK150-sourced 3.8-liter with a new, 4.2-liter XK and a new all-synchromesh 4-speed transmission unit. The power output remained the same, at 265 horsepower, but the 4.2 E-Type had more torque, 283 lb-ft compared to 240 lb-ft from the early 3.8 variant.

Beefed-up torque meant that peak power could be achieved at 5,400 RPM, 100 RPM lower than the 3.8, while the top speed of 150 MPH and an impressive 0-60 MPH sprint of 6.4 took roughly the same on both cars.

The 4.2 Series 1 saw more comfortable, touring-friendly interior, better brakes and electrics and an alternator instead of a dynamo.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sotheby’s

A new body style came in 1966 and it was a 2+2 version featuring a higher roofline and, more importantly, a wheelbase increased from 96 to 105 inches. As a proper grand touring car, the E-Type 2+2 got an option of a 3-speed automatic Borg-Warner



The easy way to spot a Series 1 Jaguar E-Type was for its closed headlights. But, for better illumination and to meet safety demands from the lucrative American market, the E-Type saw first major changes to its front fascia with removed headlight covers and altered housings. This subtle change was an intro to the transitional series of cars colloquially named the Series 1 ½.

1968 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 ½ 4.2 Roadster. Source: Bonham’s

The transitional Series 1 ½ was produced between 1967 and 1968 and these cars had chassis numbers starting with 1E, just like the Series I 4.2. In addition to exposed headlights, other changes including some cars having plastic rocker switches replacing aircraft-style toggle switches.

Source: Bonhams

For the American market, the E-Type was delivered with safer hexagonal knock-off nuts replacing winged knock-offs.

From a mechanical standpoint, the Series 1 ½’s XK engine got different finish on camshaft covers and twin cooling, while North American exports got dual Zenith-Stromberg CD175 carbs replacing the triple-SU setup.

Source: Bonhams

As a result, the power output was reduced from 265 hp and 283 lb-ft of torque to 246 horsepower and 263 lb-ft.

Series 2

The Series 2 E-Type started selling in 1968, incorporating more extensive changes adding to the safety-related alterations seen on the Series 1 ½.

1970 Jaguar E-Type Series 2 4.2-Litre Fixed Head Coupe. Patrick Ernzen ©2019 RM Sotheby’s

The redesigned E-Type got a bigger elliptical grille opening, making better use of the new twin cooling system.

In addition to that, it got larger side indicators moved under the front bumper, while the rear lights were also relocated underneath the newly designed wraparound chrome bumper.

Patrick Ernzen ©2019 RM Sotheby’s

For added comfort and ease of use, the Series 2 had optional air conditioning and power steering.

The wire wheels were now wrapped in novel Dunlop SP Sport CB73 radial rubber, a novel design in the automotive industry.

Series 3

The final E-Type waved goodbye to its sportscar roots in 1971 with the introduction of the Series 3.

By discontinuing the XK straight-six and two-seater Fixed Head Coupé body style in favor of a 2+2, Jaguar made the E-Type a grand touring car.

1972 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12 Roadster. Robin Adams ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Moreover, both the roadster and the 2+2 FHC had a 105-inch wheelbase, more suited for touring and cruising than spirited driving.

To further underline the transformation into a flagship tourer, power steering became a standard feature of the Series 3 E-Type.

Still, the Series 3 was no slouch as the 5.3-liter V12 came from Jaguar’s racing program, being a derivative of the engine intended for the stillborn XJ13. Equipped with four side-draft Zenith-Stromberg CD175 carburetors, this V12 produced around 270 horsepower and 399 lb-ft of torque. The powerhouse was mated to a four-speed manual or optional 3-speed automatic transmission,

Peter Seabrook ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

To handle more power and increased the weight of the V12-bearing front-mid section, Jaguar upgraded the brakes to bigger discs.

As the E-Type was primarily an United States export, it also got 5 MPH bumpers starting from 1973 when it got just the frontal and the addition of rear in 1974.

Robin Adams ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Series 3 can be easily distinguishable for its slatted front grille design, wider wheel arches to accommodate wheels equipped with Dunlop Sport 70VR15 tires, twin-tipped exhausts and, of course, the V12 badge on the trunk.

Robin Adams ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

E-Type: An icon

Seemingly every A-list British celebrity had an E-Type, from the first soccer superstar George Best to the quiet Beatle George Harrison, who famously had a record player installed in his E-Type coupé.

Fast car aficionado Peter Sellers resisted the E-Type’s allure, but he gifted one to his then-wife Britt Ekland anyway. Finally, the king of flamboyance and an avid British car collector Elton John had a red Series 1 4.2 roadster.

Across the pond, where the E-Type was better known as the XK-E, it was Frank Sinatra who first declared his love for the most beautiful car of 1961 and beyond. After the Ol’ Blue Eyes, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, Tony Curtis, and Tina Turner couldn’t resist the XK-E’s overpowering charm.

As a classic, the E-Type garnered even more celebrity endorsements from established collectors like Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno, young rockstars like Harry Styles and the freshest royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who drove off together in an electric E-Type on their wedding day.

E-Type in the Movies

The E-Type had quite a big share of screen time, although it was rarely remembered as an iconic movie car, unlike the DB5 for example.

How To Steal A Million (1966) starring Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole.

Some of its roles were archetypal like in the 1968 flick ‘How To Steal a Million’ featuring Peter O’Toole and Audrey Hepburn, or the Blues Brothers where it was driven by Twiggy. On the other hand, some of them were quite ironic, cue Harold and Maude E-Type Hearse and Union Jack-clad E-Type in Austin Powers.

Austin Powers E-Type Jaguar. Source: IMDb

On the silver screen, the E-Type was even countercultural and subversive. Richard C. Sarafian’s 1971 classic Vanishing Point features a heated race between Kowalski in his white Challenger with an open top E-Type. As an anti-hero hero car, a black Series 1 E-Type FHC had a prominent role in a pulp comic-book-turned-movie Diabolik, where it was the titular character’s preferred set of wheels. As of now, the 1968 flick Danger: Diabolik is to receive a remake in 2021.

E-Type: A Work of Art

Finally, Malcolm Sayer’s design was recognized as an actual work of art and permanently displayed at the MoMA in New York.

MoMA E-Type Jaguar. Source: Wall Street Journal

The E-Type Series 1 3.8 Roadster was the third car to enter the prestigious museum’s collection where it resides to this day as an integral part of the exhibition named AUTObodies: speed, sport, transport.

E-Type: A Racer

Even though Jaguar E-Type was conceived as a race car at first, its instant market success was so big that Jaguar didn’t feel a particular need to market it on the tracks. Still, a number of Jaguars did go on to compete in both major and minor events, some of them piloted by legendary racing drivers.

The first pair of Jaguar E-Types that ever raced were driven at Oulton Park by Graham Hill and Roy Salvadori, where the future Formula One championship drove his Jag to victory over an Aston Martin DB4. The E-Type continued its triumphant streak on tracks like Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Goodwood, courtesy of Mike Parks and Bruce McLaren.

On the European scene though, the E-Type couldn’t outrun the Ferraris, finishing second at Spa-Francorchamps in 1961. In 1962, Briggs Cunningham and Roy Salvadori entered 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing fourth, behind a trio of Ferraris.

1962 Jaguar E-Type Low Drag Coupé

This result motivated Jaguar to develop the E-Type further and keep its name alive on international tracks. The first effort was the E-Type Low Drag Coupe, where Malcolm Sayer redesigned the silhouette for better aerodynamic efficiency, while also using thinner steel, unique aluminum panels and perspex glass to shed weight.

On top of it all, the power was up to 350 horsepower, giving the Low Drag Coupé the edge on the tracks. The car was registered as CUT 7 and was raced by Dick Protheroe.

The gentleman racer had a total of three E-Types wearing the CUT 7 plates, the first one scoring considerable success in the UK, whereas the second one was less fortunate, crashing on its debut at Snetterton in 1963. The third and final CUT 7 car later wore the most extremely modified body with bulging rear arches and a staggered stance.

1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight

The next series of Jaguar’s race-prepped E-Types was the E-Type Lightweight. Featuring a roadster-style body with a hardtop roof, this Jaguar had an all-aluminum bodywork for even greater weight cut, 250 lb less than the stock car.

The E-Type Lightweight also featured an all-aluminum version of the 3.8-liter XK engine with triple Weber 45DCOE carbs.

Jaguar built a total of twelve E-Type Lightweights out of a planned run of 18. A total of two Jaguar E-Type Lightweight roadsters were converted to coupés: the Lumsden-Sargent Long Nose by Dr. Samir Klat and Frank Costin and Linder Knöcker Low Drag.

In 2014, Jaguar offered continuation models of this car for a cool seven-figure sum. These cars were built on unused chassis codes under exact 1963 spec.

When it comes to its racing prowess, the E-Type Lightweight had its debut at the 1963 Sebring 12 Hours where Ed Leslie and Frank Morrill drove it to a class victory and ninth place overall.

Still, despite the E-Type Lightweight being successful on shorter and twistier circuits with Graham Hill behind the wheel, Jaguar lost its ground on longer tracks where the car couldn’t achieve speeds to outrun Ferrari. At the 1963 Le Mans, Briggs Cunningham’s E-Type had to settle for ninth overall, a far cry from the D-Type’s era of dominance.

Source: Bonhams

In 1964, Jaguar’s team principal John Coombs enlisted a promising Scott Jackie Stewart to race the reworked E-Type and he famously drove it to victory at Brands Hatch.

Linder Knöcker Low Drag

The only E-Type Lightweight that was given an in-house makeover into a fully closed body was a car wearing 4868 WK plates, which Jaguar Experimental Department built for German Jaguar dealer and racer Peter Lindner.

Malcolm Sayer completely reworked the E-Type’s bodywork into a slippery all-aluminum coupé silhouette with meticulously riveted panels. This silver fuselage-like fastback stands among the most valuable historic Jaguars today.

Before modifying it into a coupé, Lindner drove this E-Type Lightweight as a roadster alongside Peter Nöcker, at the 1963 Nürburgring 1000 km, where the car led the race until unfortunately retiring due to losing oil pressure.

In 1964, Sayer remodeled the Lindner-Nöcker E-Type into the shape we know today, in time for the 1964 Nürburgring 1000 km race. This time, it was the gearbox that gave out.

Lindner and Nöcker had their eyes set for the Le Mans when the car’s 3.8-liter powerplant was further upgraded to keep up with Ferrari on the Mulsanne straight, but a blown head gasket crushed Lindner’s hopes for success.

Just a few weeks later, Lindner lost his life in the very same car at Linas-Montlhéry. The mangled car was thought lost for decades and meticulously restored to former glory using original body panels in 2011.

E-Type: Racin’ USA

A large torquey V12 engine of the Series 3 XK-E found its use in the SCCA championship where Lee Mueller and Bob Tullius successfully campaigned an XK-E roadster as a Group 44 tram. The team had notable success, triumphing at the SCCA Production Sports Car racing class in 1975.

Winner of a seven races, Bob Tullius’ Group 44 Jaguar E-Type

Interestingly enough, one 4.2-liter straight-six powered 1966 XK-E won the 1980 SCCA C-Production Class National Championship in the hands of Freddy Baker and Lou Fidanza’s Ohio-based Gran-Turismo Jaguar racing team.

Well beyond its prime both as a road and a race car, the Ole 19 XK-E roadster won the 1980 Champion Spark Plug Road Racing Classic at Road America, taking a class win for the 1980 season. This result was a Herculean feat given the fact that Freddy Baker beat Paul Newman and his factory-backed Datsun 280 ZX.

Upon finishing the season at second best, Newman commented: “As long as his engine lived, we didn’t have a chance.” Gloating in victory, Fidanza famously said: “The E-Type Jaguar was the best sports car ever designed and constructed in major quantities, including the best late stuff from Germany and Japan. It took us until 1980 to prove it.”

Legacy

Exactly ten years after celebrating its golden jubilee, the E-Type is as relevant as ever. In an era where fresh classic cars from the 1980s and the 1990s are outperforming its aging predecessors from, the E-Type’s superiority is a testament to its everlasting appeal.

After the gorgeous E-Type wrapped, its successor was an ugly duckling, one that somehow didn’t turn into a beautiful swan as of yet. In all honesty, rarely any car could actually better the E-Type, no matter how beautiful it was.

The E-Type’s uncompromised cult status is further validated by continuation models and reimagined visions like the phenomenal Eagle E-Type Speedster, Jaguar’s own electric E-Type Zero, E-Type Lightweight continuations and the E-Type Reborn program.

An inherently iconic sports car, Jaguar E-Type has entered the collective consciousness and it’s there to stay for decades to come, as fresh and beautiful as it was back in 1961.