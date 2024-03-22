FOR SALE: 1983 Ex-John Fitzpatrick “JDAVID” Porsche 956-110

• CHASSIS NUMBER: 956-110

• YEAR: 1983

• LOCATION: U.S.A.

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: RHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: No

• INTERIOR COLOR: Alu

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Blue & White

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are extremely pleased to offer for sale this very important 1983 ex-John Fitzpatrick “JDAVID” Porsche 956 with VIN Nr 956-110.

Designed by Norbert Singer, the Porsche 956 was a Group C sports-prototype racing car built by Porsche in 1982 for the FIA World Sportscar Championship. For 35 years a 956 held the record for the fastest vehicle ever to lap the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the 20.832 km (12.93 mi) circuit in 6:11.13 during qualifying for the 1000 km Sports Car race. With Porsche’s first ever aluminium monocoque, the 956 used the Type-935 2.65 liter turbocharged Flat-6, producing approximately 635 hp and later the first dual clutch gearbox – mated to a traditional 5-speed manual.

The 956 made its debut at the Silverstone 6 Hour race with Jacky Ickx and Derek Bell driving for the factory team, soon followed by the 24 Hours of Le Mans where it famously achieved a clean sweep of the podium on its debut.

For the following year, after such total domination, initially seven customer versions of the 956 were built and sold to privateer teams competing in the 1983 World Endurance Championship. Just before Le Mans an additional car was built: our car, 956-110, which was supplied to John Fitzpatrick Racing for use at Le Mans and in the WEC. Sponsored by J David, 956-110 it made its Group C debut at the 1983 Le Mans with John Fitzpatrick, Dieter Quester, and David Hobbs at the wheel, running as high as third before retiring with fuel pump issues. It then crossed the Atlantic to become the first and only 956 to win on American soil in period, Fitzpatrick claiming victory in a Can-Am race at Elkhart Lake, followed by a podium finish at Mosport.

Returning to the UK for the 1983 Grand Prix International 1000 km at Brands Hatch, Fitzpatrick and racing partner Derek Warwick triumphed – and became only the second team to ever beat the Works team – thanks in no small part to aerodynamic tweaks and developments. In October 1983, 956-110 achieved a 2nd place at the Imola 1000km with David Hobbs at the wheel.

At the end of the season, the car was transferred into Skoal Bandit livery but did just two races, retiring at Monza but coming 3rd at the Silverstone 1000km with Guy Edwards and Rupert Keegan behind the wheel, before being sold to Paul Vestey. After once more failing to finish at Le Mans it was sold to a private collector in the US who kept the car for 18 years until it was sold in 2002 to Henry Pearman’s Historic Porsche Collection, where 956-110 was returned to its original and correct JDavid colours. It was then acquired by its current owner who initiated a sympathetic overhaul of the car, including engine and gearbox, by renown specialist Trevor Crisp at Katana Ltd, making sure that all the original patina was kept and also retaining its full Le Mans bodywork and standard early 956 mechanicals.

956-110, a true collector’s car, is the best and most original ‘time warp’ example of just nine WEC privateer Porsche 956 in the world, and is an ideal candidate for Preservation Class concours, or equally to be shown at select race events such as the Le Mans Classic and Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion.

History

1983 Ex-John Fitzpatrick “JDAVID” Porsche 956-110 Image Gallery