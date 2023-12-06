RM Sotheby’s To Auction A McLaren P1 And Porsche 918 Spyder Both Finished In Blue

This coming Friday, December 8, RM Sotheby’s will be offering a rare opportunity for bidders to own two iconic vehicles: a McLaren P1 and a Porsche 918 Spyder, both of which are finished in blue.

The McLaren P1 at the upcoming auction has been driven less than 2,700 miles since new and is expected to fetch somewhere between $2,000,000 – $2,500,000 and is a highly bespoke example. This example dubbed as “The Professor” features a unique Professor 2 Blue finish that was designed to meet the customer’s standards. The interior is equally unique, featuring upholstery inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, and a special touch is added with a sun visor on the passenger side bearing the engraved message “You are beautiful.” In total, this McLaren P1 features nearly $140,000 worth of MSO options.

Powered by a mid-mounted 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine combined with an electric motor, the P1 boasts a total power output of 893 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. This enables the P1 to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 217 mph.

Next is the Porsche 918 Spyder, specifically the 488th unit out of the total 918 produced. This particular example, finished in the factory paint-to-sample color of Mexico Blue, is one of only four 918 Spyders with this stunning hue. It was delivered new to the US and features an Onyx Black leather interior further enhanced with the Carbon Fiber Interior Package.

At the heart of the 918 Spyder is a 90-degree V-8 engine complemented by two electric motors, generating an impressive 887 hp, making it capable of a top speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 time of under 2.5 seconds. This Porsche 918 Spyder is expected to fetch as much as $2,200,000 at the auction and rightfully so, considering its been only driven for 1,844 miles and with its ultra-rare Mexico Blue finish.

So, if you have the money which one you would you take? Will it be the McLaren P1 or the Porsche 918 Spyder?