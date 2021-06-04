Cheap Supercars: 10 Incredible Performance Vehicles for Under $100,000

If you’ve been dreaming about owning a supercar, you know that extreme horsepower and exotic looks come with a price tag to match. However, did you know there are plenty of high-performance supercars for sale under $100,000? Here are ten cheap supercars available on the market.

If you’re a car enthusiast, the term supercar is one word that generates excitement. They’re the most sought-after performance vehicles that money can buy, and some of these are even dubbed with terms like a unicorn because of just how rare they can be.

What if we told you that an affordable supercar can be found in the current car market? In this article, we’re looking at 10 cheap supercars that cost less than $100,000, making them within reach to more people than you’d think.

Here are 10 cheap supercars available on the market:

Lamborghini Gallardo

Lamborghini is one of the biggest names in the supercars field, having produced beautiful exotics for more than half a century. The Gallardo is no exception to this beauty.

Source: Lamborghini

Produced from 2004 to 2014, the Gallardo is a supercar in the truest senses of the word, with 14,022 produced in total over those years. The first generation is equipped with a 5.0 liter V10, producing 493 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 376 lb⋅ft of torque at 4500 rpm.

There have been numerous special editions of the Gallardo released, all of which boast the same impressive specs as the base model. For under $100,00 you’ll be getting a first-generation, mid-engine, all-wheel-drive beast, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 196mph. What’s not to love?

Porsche 997 Turbo

Searching for a remarkably swift car that is equally exhilarating to drive? Then the 997 may be the perfect budget supercar for you. With the styling of its predecessor causing a stir, the 997 returned to the traditional aesthetics of the 911. The interior of the model was additionally thoroughly revised with the focus on being a luxury car.

Source: Porsche AG

The 997 Turbo debuted in 2006 and is fitted with a rear-mounted twin-turbo’d flat six engine that was based on the 911 GT1’s design. The engine can produce an astonishing 480 horsepower at 6000rpm, allowing the 997 Turbo to sprint to 60mph in a quick 3.9 seconds with the manual transmission and achieve a top speed of 193mph.

Audi R8

Relatively new to the scene in their supercar production, Audi hit it out of the park with the R8. Introduced in 2008 with the first generation running to 2012, the R8 is everything you need in an everyday supercar.

Source: Bring a Trailer

The R8 is possibly one of the most affordable supercars on the market, considering the impressive specs it provides. The first generation came with a mid-mounted 4.2-liter V8 engine that packed a punch, producing 420 horsepower, and is connected to either a 7-speed R Tronic automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. The R8 can reach a top speed of 187mph and sprint to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, performance specs that were awesome during the era when the car was first unveiled.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Unconventional in terms of being a supercar, the Corvette Z06 still holds its own on our list and is one of two true American supercars that is affordable. While the newer, C8 Corvette fits the supercar spec of having a mid-engine, this C7 Corvette front-engined muscle car is still a monster.

When it came out, the C7 Z06 Corvette was the most powerful car that Chevrolet had ever produced, equipped with a V8 engine pushing 650 horsepower. The Z06 can hit 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 196mph.

Lotus Exige S

A lightweight, roadster-inspired supercar, the Lotus Exige is the smallest car on this list, but packs a huge punch. Of British design, the Exige S is the Lotus that carries the larger engine in the brand’s lineup, with a V6 under the hood rather than the straight 4 seen in the Elise.

The Exige’s V6 produces 220hp, plenty of power for the light car. Paired with a 6-speed transmission, the Exige S is capable of hitting 148mph with a 0 to 60 time of 4.1 seconds. Size isn’t everything, and the Exige S proves it can hold its own in supercar performance.

Dodge Viper

The other American classic supercar on our list, the Dodge Viper is a force to be reckoned with and is one of the cheapest supercars on our list. The Dodge Viper was first unveiled as a concept at the 1989 Detroit auto show, with the production Viper RT/10 debuting at the 1992 Detroit auto show incorporating styling similar to the concept.

Source: Bring a Trailer

A 5th generation Viper could be found within the budget of this list. These Vipers were first released in 2013 and featured an 8.4L V10 engine pushing 640 horsepower and 600 lb.ft of torque. This engine allowed the Viper to hit 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 206mph. The design of the Viper is purely race-driven but intended to be taken to the streets.

McLaren MP4-12C

The seventh car on our cheap supercars list is the McLaren MP4-12C. McLaren is a household name when it comes to supercars, with nearly their entire lineup being supercars or hypercars. The MP4-12C ran from 2011 to 2014, and makes use of Formula 1 technology in its design.

Source: McLaren

With roots in Formula 1, you know the MP4-12C is built for performance. Featuring a revolutionary carbon fiber composite chassis, this vehicle comes with a longitudinally-mounted 3.8 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that’s an absolute powerhouse. The engine produces 591 horsepower, able to sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 205mph. The MP4-12C is the most affordable McLaren available, with specs that deliver an exceptional driver’s experience.

Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R originally got its fierce reputation as a supercar killer prior to earning the classification itself. The most recent generation of the GT-R, being the R35 is nicknamed Godzilla, and for good reason Despite not being the fastest car on the planet, it has the capacity to give most supercars a run for their money, in essence, it’s a performance monster.

Source: Nissan

Under the hood of the 2018 Nissan GT-R is a 3.8 liter 24-valve twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivers an impressive 565 horsepower at 6800 rpm and 467 lb-ft of torque. A canyon car in the truest sense thanks to its Japanese design, the GT-R handles exceptionally well as it propels you from 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 196mph.

De Tomaso Pantera

The De Tomaso Pantera is an underrated Italian supercar, praised for being able to be worked on by the owner, unlike many other supercars. The Pantera was produced from 1971 to 1992, with 7,200 being produced in its 21-year run.

1973 De Tomaso Pantera L by Ghia. ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Pantera, which translates to panther, is an appropriate name for the car, given its fierce looks and specs. Initially, the Pantera was fitted with a 5.7 liter M-code 351 Cleveland V8, tuned to produce 330 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. similar to the Mustang Boss 351. The engine provided exceptional power with a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 159 mph, impressive, considering its age.

Acura NSX

Making its debut in 1990, the NSX displayed advanced aerodynamics and a glass cockpit inspired by an F16 fighter jet. While European sports car brands may come to mind when you think about supercars, the NSX really holds its own.

Source: Honda

The first-generation NSX was the initial mass-produced car to have an all-aluminum monocoque body. Another milestone for the vehicle is that the mid-engined V6 engine was the first production car engine to feature titanium connecting rods, allowing the engine to rev up to 8000 rpm. The updated 1997 3.2 liter engine produces 290 horsepower and is capable of 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph.

Do you believe we have missed some great cheap supercars that are under $100K? If so, comment below.

[Feature Image courtesy of McLaren]