Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ To Be Auctioned By Bonhams

Bonhams is offering a rare opportunity for deep-pocketed automotive enthusiasts to acquire one of the world’s fastest and rarest road cars ever made – the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. This exceptional vehicle will be auctioned on January 25 at the Scottsdale auction in Phoenix, Arizona for an estimated price of $5 million to $5.5 million.

The predecessor to the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the 2016 Bugatti Chiron, was known for its impressive speed, limited to 267 mph due to the absence of suitable production tires for speeds approaching 300 mph. The 2016 Chiron was officially marketed with a top speed of 285-287 mph.

To surpass the 300 mph mark, Bugatti enhanced the Chiron’s 8.0L W16 quad-turbo engine with an additional 100 hp, bringing the Super Sport 300+ to an astounding 1600 hp. The vehicle’s body was extended by 10 inches, and the rear end underwent a redesign focused on pure aerodynamics, incorporating a lower diffuser and stacked tail piping.

During testing in 2019, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ achieved a record-breaking speed of 304 mph, earning it the title of the world’s fastest car. With only eight units destined for the USA out of a total production run of 30, this particular example, number 9 in the sequence, was delivered through Manhattan Motorcars in February 2023, with a mileage of just over 250 miles upon arrival.

Beyond its remarkable performance, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ stands out for its stunning design, showcasing Bugatti’s heritage and legacy. The distinctive black and orange color scheme strikes a perfect balance between making a statement and maintaining a sense of seriousness.

The woven black carbon fiber exterior adds to its allure, reflecting both beauty and a hint of menace in the sunlight. The interior boasts quality details such as Beluga black trim, cross-hatched leather seats with double stitching, Jet Orange contrasting trim pieces, an Alcantara steering wheel, and the iconic EB emblem.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is not only a high-performance vehicle but also a work of art, seamlessly blending design and speed in a way that captivates automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike.

