FOR SALE: 1979 ex-Jan Lammers Shadow DN9B

• CHASSIS NUMBER: DN9/2B

• YEAR: 1979

• LOCATION: Germany

• CAR TYPE: Single Seater

• LHD/RHD:

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR: Alu

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Samson livery

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We have the pleasure to offer for sale this iconic 1979 ex-Jan Lammers Shadow DN9/2B in its eye-catching SAMSON livery.

Tony Southgate had designed the original Shadow DN9 before he left for Arrows, and John Baldwin had been charged with developing the car during 1978. When he left for McLaren, Richard Owen did much of the development on the 1979 DN9B, before being joined by ex-ATS designer John Gentry. The three remaining works DN9s were updated over the winter to DN9Bs, but there is no record of which DN9 became which DN9B, and a new numbering system was used, so these must be regarded as new cars using old monocoques. A fourth DN9B was built later, and the team took four cars to each race for a while in mid-season.

Reigning European F3 champion Jan Lammers and the previous year’s Monaco F3 winner Elio de Angelis were brought in as drivers. At the British GP, the cars appeared transformed by a change to outboard rear brakes, but this improvement was short-lived. The only points scored were in the final race, in the rain at Watkins Glen, where de Angelis had a fine run to fourth place.

Our car, DN9/2B is the car which Jan Lammers, 22 years of age, raced during the 1979 F1 Championship where he took 9 starts with 4 DNFs and 5 race finishes (the detailed race results are listed below). At the end of the season, the Shadow was kept as part of a collection in Great Britain before being sold by Hall & Hall in 2009 to a French driver, Mr. Michel Baudoin. In 2012, Michel Baudoin sold it in turn to Sam Thomas (UK), who commissioned Hall & Hall to undertake an overhaul of the car with a view to entering it in the Masters Historic Formula One Championship. The work was completed in 2013 and the Shadow DN9B took to the track again in 2014 after many years’ absence. It was bought by the current German owner in 2022 upon which a complete rebuild was done by Britec Motorsport including engine, gearbox and suspension. Its Cosworth DFV engine is fresh and the car comes with a new 2024 issued FIA HTP.

This iconic ex-Jan Lammers SAMSON-livered Shadow DN9B is now ready to be shown and enjoyed again on the historic F1 racing scene including the 2024 Monaco Historic Grand Prix for which it is highly eligible.

History

1979 ex-Jan Lammers Shadow DN9B Image Gallery