Behind The Scenes at Velocity Invitational 2021

Photography by Kristina Cilia
Velocity Invitational 2021 may be over but we’ve still got plenty of coverage to share with you. An event of this size does not happen without the hard work of the team and staff involved.
If you’ve ever wondered about what happens off the track, we’ve got you covered. Check out these additional photos, including behind-the-scenes of the experienced individuals that worked hard to bring you this year’s event.
The James Hetfield Collection The Black Pearl from the James Hetfield Collection was inspired by the 1930’s Art Deco Movement ‘Voodoo Priest’ – 1937 Lincoln Zephyr from the Hetfield Collection “Black Jack’ – 1932 Ford Roadster from the Hetfield Collection 1932 Ford Roadster ‘Iron Fist’ – 1936 Ford Coupe from the Hetfield Collection ‘Iron Fist’ – 1936 Ford Coupe from the Hetfield Collection ‘Slow Burn’ – 1936 Auburn 852 Boattail Speedster replica from the Hetfield Collection Porsche 917/10 Gelo Racing Team Two Porsche 917K’s in the iconic Gulf livery 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR once driven by Stirling Moss Mini Cooper’s lined up in the Paddock at Velocity Invitational McLaren Speedtail’s on display in the Paddock at Velocity Invitational Porsche 908/3 A section of the exhaust is prepped for welding after a crack was spotted during an inspection on the John Player Special F1 The Czinger is a 3D printed 1233 bhp hypercar with a top speed of 236mph This McLaren F1 car was once driven by Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton. Lancia LC2 Lancia LC2 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Donald Anderson, owner and driver of the 1964 Bobsy Porsche, preps and cleans the rims of the car to be remounted and balanced Wearing proper race themed attire, as you do, while attending a track event Miranda, the Soapbox Racer’s announcer, poses for a photo before the miniature cars take to the track at Laguna Seca during the 2021 Velocity Invitational Scout pulls her wooden toy racecar near the Soapbox Racers Paddock area during the 2021 Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca Soapbox drivers ran to their cars in a traditional historic F1 style start to the race. The cars made one lap around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca at the 2021 Velocity Invitational. Mini Cooper’s lined up in the Paddock at the 2021 Velocity Invitational Mini Cooper’s lined up in the Paddock at the 2021 Velocity Invitational Mika Hakkinen, former Finnish F1 driver, prepares to do a demonstration lap at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the 2021 Velocity Invitational Mika Hakkinen – former Finnish F1 driver On display in the Porsche lounge at Velocity Invitational was Jeff Zwart’s 906, 914-6, and the 935 he drove at the 2020 Pike Peak International Hill Climb. The Sunoco Porsche 917/30 on display outside the Porsche lounge at Velocity Invitational 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR once driven by Stirling Moss 1964 AC Cobra Leather hood strap on a Mini Cooper 1951 Lancia Aurelia GT Carrera Panamericana Factory Team Car 1950 Talbot T 26-C 1950 Talbot T 26-C Erika Kindred, with Impeccable Inc., tightens the lug bolts on a 1969 Camaro Z28 Erika Kindred, with Impeccable Inc., checks the oil on a 1969 Camaro Z28 which races in the Historic Trans Am Group at Velocity Invitational Porsche 908/2 ‘Flunder’ Porsche 906 On display in the Velocity Invitational Paddock was a McLaren M8A next to a 1971 Condor Motorhome in McLaren colors. McLaren M8A McLaren M8A Examining a section of the exhaust on the John Player Special F1 racecar Ford GT LM racecars 1972 Gulf Mirage M6 The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only hypercar in a limited edition of 40 units The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only hypercar in a limited edition of 40 units Spectators enjoy watching and capturing Group 9 racers as they barrel through the Corkscrew at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational