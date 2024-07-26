Subaru’s Project Midnight coming to 2024 Velocity Invitational

Coming to America

Subaru Motorsports USA’s “WRX: Project Midnight,” the standout entry at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, will make its North American appearance at the 5th annual Velocity Invitational at Sonoma Raceway, Oct. 4-6, 2024.

Fastest WRX ever

The quickest and fastest ever WRX race car from Subaru Motorsports USA, which placed second at the 2024 Festival of Speed Timed Shootout, will tackle Sonoma Raceway’s 12-turn road course throughout the weekend.

Hot Shoe Scott Speed

Piloted by Scott Speed, a Northern California native, Project Midnight takes things to a new level with a singular directive: outright speed. Project Midnight features ultra-wide aerodynamic bodywork and a radically enlarged version of the wing found on the team’s WRX ARA24 gravel rally car. The carbon fiber body and a significantly lightened chassis give it a curb weight of well under 2,500 pounds – nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than a standard WRX. Under the hood, a turbocharged and inter-cooled 2.0-liter flat-four engine produces 670 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque, revving to 9500 rpm and spitting flames from its hood-exit exhaust. The powerplant is the most recent and top-performing evolution of Subaru Motorsports USA’s highly successful rallycross engine that helped Speed earn Subaru the Nitro Rallycross Teams Championship in 2021.

“Watching Scott put Project Midnight through its paces at Goodwood was incredible, and I’m thrilled we can bring this ground-breaking machine to our guests,” said Velocity Invitational Founder Jeff O’Neill. “Partnering with a brand like Subaru and hosting world-class cars like Project Midnight highlights the exceptional caliber of entertainment we will feature this year as we celebrate our fifth annual event.”

Velocity Invitational

This year’s Velocity Invitational will feature an unparalleled lineup of the world’s rarest cars, including modern hypercars, a Jaguar D-Type anniversary class, a historic NASCAR class, historic Formula 1 race cars, and other popular historic racing groups. The three-day event will also feature local cuisine and beverage options, such as a variety of wines from local vintners, in a luxurious, family-friendly setting.

General admission tickets and premium packages, including the opportunity to ride along in a Group B Rally Car, are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit velocityinvitational.com. Stay up to date on event news on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Above content © 2024 Velocity Invitational/Kahn Media, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Goodwood Appearance

Highlights from 2023